MILLER: Let Legend be the sexiest man we deserve

In the film version of “Fight Club,” there is a scene where Tyler Durden and the unnamed Narrator are riding on the bus, when the Narrator starts commenting on a Gucci ad on display.

The ad is for underwear, and the model is a man with well-defined abs and chiseled pectoral muscles. The Narrator internally monologues about how he feels sorry for the people who spend all their time at the gym trying to get a body clothing companies tell us we should all be striving towards.

“Is that what a man looks like?” he openly asks as Durden begins laughing.

The scene lasts about 20 seconds, but touches on the overall themes of masculinity, male identity, and ignoring what the media defines as “the perfect male.”

Despite what people want to believe, men are just as susceptible to body image issues. Because we also come in different shapes and sizes, being told we’re all supposed to look like we can sell underwear makes us depressed when we don’t fit the mold.

So when People Magazine announced John Legend as their sexiest man alive for 2019, it made me happy for him. The man is not just a talented musician, but a loving husband, doting father, and all-around good guy.

Not everyone was thrilled with this decision. A wraith by the name of Barbara Corcoran (who I learned is on a show called “Shark Tank”) went on Twitter to let us know what rattles her bones: a “fabulously chiseled face” and eyes that say “I want you NOW!”

Not only was the tweet disturbing because of how superficial it was, but it reinforces the negative stereotype that man needs to be made of marble to be considered attractive.

What makes a person attractive isn’t just their physical appearance, but their attitudes and actions towards the people around them.

Legend is a man who is not only passionate about his work, but he is a devoted father and from his interactions with Chrissy Teigen, shows he enjoys being there for her not just in their accomplishments, but in her individual success. He’s also a good-looking man.

Us Weekly took a shot at the decision by running a poll on the real sexiest man of 2019, drawing cover mockups that included The Rock, Jason Momoa, and Chris Hemsworth. I haven’t seen the results, but I’m sure my mother voted several times in that particular poll.

As a man who easily ranks as a six on the “Out of 10” scale, it might be easy to take shots at me just being jealous about my appearance. Don’t get me wrong, I would love nothing more than to be rich, famous, and chiseled so I can achieve “trophy husband status.”

But since I’m more tubby than hubby, I take solace in the fact that after working a long day, I get to go home and be a loving father to my son, and as good of a partner I can to my better half after she’s been at home all day taking care of our child.

Not everyone gets to be the person with Hollywood looks, but we can work towards being a great person, and being loving and patient with the people that mean the most to us.

In my opinion, that’s what a real man looks like.