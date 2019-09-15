A SHARP LIFE: Wives need appreciation now

Today, the third Sunday in September, is National Wife Appreciation Day. I’m not sure who creates all of these holidays, but I feel like I can probably hazard a guess about this day’s creation. Most likely, some husband, attempting to atone for an act of dramatic stupidity, decided the best way to get back in his wife’s good graces was to create a day of appreciation in her honor. At the time he probably thought it was brilliant, but as man who has been married to the same, wonderful woman for over thirteen years I can tell you there are literally hundreds of things a wife would rather hear than, “I’ve created Wife Appreciation Day in your honor babe!”

The follow list is by no means exhaustive, but for any husbands out there in the doghouse and frustrated to realize that the whole create a day in your honor thing has already been done, here are some things that your wife would rather hear from you anyway.

“Don’t worry, I’ll take care of the kids.” This assumes that you have kids, and I know every couple doesn’t, but if you do this is worth more to a wife and mother than having the entire month of January set aside to celebrate her honor.

“Why are you doing the dishes? Go lay down.” Some men avoid housework like the plague. Personally, I believe that this is lazy, pathetic, and a really bad strategy to boot. The housework has to get done, you create most of the messes, and you’re better off doing the dishes than folding laundry. Doing the dishes is largely about loading the dishwasher, and there is very little skill involved. Volunteer for this and with a little luck you can avoid trying to figure out which socks match.

“Just decide where you want me to pick up dinner.” This means no one has to cook, she can eat whatever she wants, and as a side benefit, you get dinner out of it as well. If you have kids picking up a meal out after they go to bed also means she won’t have to share with small humans who surround her meal like a pack of rabid wolves every time she takes a bite.

“Why don’t you go out with your friends tonight?” Whatever needs to be done at home, be it raising children, doing laundry, or anything else is something that you can handle. And if it isn’t something that you can handle, your admirable attempt while failing will show your wife that you love her, that you value her, and that aside form asking her to marry you your decision-making process shouldn’t be trusted. This is still a mark in your favor.

As a husband I could boil it all down I’d say to appreciate your wife every day, not just today. And don’t forget to separate the lights from the darks.