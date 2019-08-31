HIPPY program working to recruit 40 families

The Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters program is in need of more families.

HIPPY is one piece of the University of Texas Permian Basin’s First 5 program, which reaches upwards of 400 families with their services and caters to a variety of family needs in Ector County and Midland County.

First 5 offers HIPPY as a 30-week kindergarten readiness program for families with children between the ages of three and five at no cost, and First 5 Director Diana Ruiz said they are working to fill 40 spots by the end of September.

As a new program year is beginning, Ruiz said now is the time to sign up and make sure children are off to the best start possible before they enter school settings.

“The entire First 5 program is focused on those first five years of life,” Ruiz said. “With HIPPY, we encourage parents to spend the years before their children enter kindergarten to help them be prepared for the classroom.”

Ruiz said HIPPY is open to all children whether or not they are currently enrolled in another pre-kindergarten education program. She said the program enhances a child’s learning in the home environment with their parents.

HIPPY parent support providers visit families once a week and provide materials, supplies, curriculum and activities that increase parent and child interactions.

HIPPY Coordinator Jordan Sosa said the program will commence in less than a week but there will still be opportunities for those who join later to get the full experience.

“They’ll still get to do the whole curriculum, but they’ll just end a little bit later than the other families,” she said.

Ruiz said research has shown some children in Ector County lag behind in age-appropriate developmental expectations.

The Early Development Instrument is a questionnaire completed by kindergarten teachers in the second half of the school year and measures physical health and well-being, social competence, emotional maturity, language and cognitive skills and communication skills and general knowledge.

Ruiz said results from the 2018 EDI highlighted particular neighborhoods in the county that are more vulnerable in terms of child performance. As an example she pointed to the 39 percent of children living in one south Odessa neighborhood who were found to be performing vulnerably or not demonstrating kindergarten readiness.

“Were constantly trying to engage our community,” she said. “Our goal is to make sure children grow up happy and healthy and ready for school.”

HIPPY team members recently returned from the University of North Texas Kristin Farmer Autism Center where they learned how to better accommodate their services for children with autism.

“We hope to utilize these strategies to better serve our community,” Sosa said in a video posted on Facebook Thursday.