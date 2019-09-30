  • September 30, 2019

Universal Basic Income hinders wealth creation - Odessa American: Opinions

e-Edition Subscribe

Universal Basic Income hinders wealth creation

THE POINT: These “free money” programs only diminish the value of work, education and investment.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 5:19 pm

Universal Basic Income hinders wealth creation The Orange County Register Odessa American

The latest Democratic presidential primary debate was largely predictable, but one little-known candidate, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, created some buzz with his pre-debate promise to do “something no presidential candidate has ever done before.” Yang promised to give 10 people $1,000 a month for a year to reinforce his support for something known as Universal Basic Income. Despite all the hype, it’s much ado about very little.

The Universal Basic Income idea has been around for many years. It’s mostly touted by progressives who are eager to help the poor. In their view, poverty is caused simply by a lack of money. Give poor people money and problem solved. But some conservatives, including free-market economist Milton Friedman, backed the idea. They argued that it could reduce the need for meddlesome social-service bureaucracies. It could cut out the middle man.

In its latest incarnation, the program largely is the hobby horse of tech moguls who fear that their industry is leaving many less-skilled workers in the dust. “In the next 12 years, one out of three American workers are at risk of losing their jobs to new technologies,” according to Yang’s campaign website. It argues that “the Freedom Dividend, a universal basic income (UBI) for all American adults, no strings attached” is the first step in avoiding an “unprecedented crisis.” Yang points to Stockton, Calif., as a model.

Stockton officials are handing out $500 a month, without any limits on how the money can be spent, to 130 randomly selected low-income city residents. The program is privately funded, which keeps taxpayers out of it. But the project’s goal is to create positive stories about the value of just giving people money — and create a blueprint that other agencies can emulate. But no matter who pitches it or pays for it, Universal Basic Income is a terrible idea.

For starters, there will never be enough money to endlessly provide a financial boost to every American who can use one. Private foundations can put their own money through a paper shredder if they choose, but taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay for no-strings-attached handouts. In theory, UBI-type programs could replace welfare bureaucracies, but they won’t. Supporters don’t suggest using the money to replace existing welfare payments, but to supplement them.

These “free money” programs only diminish the value of work, education and investment. Anyone would enjoy having an extra 500 bucks in their wallet every month, but the way to prosper is to learn new skills, work hard and invest. The idea that poverty can be eliminated by simply giving people cash promotes the idea that wealth is about luck. It therefore encourages bad behaviors and a passivity about one’s circumstances.

“I think poverty is immoral. I think it’s antiquated and I think it shouldn’t exist,” said Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, in a recent interview about his city’s program. No one likes poverty, but such sentiments make it harder to combat by creating the impression that prosperity is created by waving a magic wand.

Instead of figuring out new ways to redistribute existing wealth, policy makers need to figure out ways to boost business investment and job opportunities. It makes great headlines for mayors and presidential candidates to fund a lottery, but Universal Basic Income basically is nonsense.

Posted in , on Monday, September 30, 2019 5:19 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy/Wind
86°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: SSE at 23mph
Feels Like: 88°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 72°
Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 89°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 88°/Low 67°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]