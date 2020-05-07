  • May 7, 2020

Time to Re-Discover Odessa! - Odessa American: Opinions

e-Edition Subscribe

Time to Re-Discover Odessa!

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, May 7, 2020 10:48 am

Time to Re-Discover Odessa!

Time to Re-Discover Odessa!

National Tourism Week is this week, May 3-9th. How do we celebrate this national week of recognition when traveling is discouraged? This healthcare crisis has put a halt not only on travel, but even on the gathering of people. However, this slower pace has been a time for reflection and appreciation of the many things we take for granted. What our community has to offer is one of those things. I would like to encourage the citizens of Odessa to rediscover our city. You might be surprised what you will learn! Did you know the Ellen Noel Art Museum is one of 11 Smithsonian affiliates in the state of Texas? Or that we have 32 uniquely painted jackrabbits throughout the city? (you can find a map of them on discoverodessa.org under the attractions tab) We have a replica of England’s Stonehenge and a beautiful memorial statue dedicated to the late Navy Seal Chris Kyle, who was born in Odessa in 1974. Did you know that our newest attraction, The Spire, is the tallest outdoor lighted art piece in Texas?  We also have some great public parks and trails such as Central Bark Dog Park, the Odessa Mountain Bike Trail, McKinney Park, Sherwood Park, Comanche Trail, Noel Plaza, Memorial Gardens and the UTPB Walking Trail. We also have a great organization known as Odessa Arts which is made up of 20+ art organizations that offer and promote events and cultural opportunities throughout the community all year long.

Discover Odessa is a department at the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. Part of our job is to promote our city by highlighting attractions, restaurants, retail and local art. We are funded by Hotel Occupancy Tax. Unfortunately, like everyone else, we are not seeing as many visitors in our hotels largely due to the economic downfall of oil and gas and somewhat to COVID-19. Once our community is given the green light to fully open back up, the staff of Discover Odessa will reach out to groups and associations alluring them to visit, stay and play in our city. It is more important now than ever that we as citizens take pride in where we live and encourage others to check us out.

All the points above bring me back to my point. Get to know Odessa – our wonderful community - and all it has to offer. With the partial re-opening of our city taking place, now would be a great time to do so!

Monica Tschauner

Director of Discover Odessa

Posted in , on Thursday, May 7, 2020 10:48 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 31%
Winds: SSW at 18mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 59°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 73°/Low 49°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 82°/Low 56°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]