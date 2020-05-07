Time to Re-Discover Odessa!

National Tourism Week is this week, May 3-9th. How do we celebrate this national week of recognition when traveling is discouraged? This healthcare crisis has put a halt not only on travel, but even on the gathering of people. However, this slower pace has been a time for reflection and appreciation of the many things we take for granted. What our community has to offer is one of those things. I would like to encourage the citizens of Odessa to rediscover our city. You might be surprised what you will learn! Did you know the Ellen Noel Art Museum is one of 11 Smithsonian affiliates in the state of Texas? Or that we have 32 uniquely painted jackrabbits throughout the city? (you can find a map of them on discoverodessa.org under the attractions tab) We have a replica of England’s Stonehenge and a beautiful memorial statue dedicated to the late Navy Seal Chris Kyle, who was born in Odessa in 1974. Did you know that our newest attraction, The Spire, is the tallest outdoor lighted art piece in Texas? We also have some great public parks and trails such as Central Bark Dog Park, the Odessa Mountain Bike Trail, McKinney Park, Sherwood Park, Comanche Trail, Noel Plaza, Memorial Gardens and the UTPB Walking Trail. We also have a great organization known as Odessa Arts which is made up of 20+ art organizations that offer and promote events and cultural opportunities throughout the community all year long.

Discover Odessa is a department at the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. Part of our job is to promote our city by highlighting attractions, restaurants, retail and local art. We are funded by Hotel Occupancy Tax. Unfortunately, like everyone else, we are not seeing as many visitors in our hotels largely due to the economic downfall of oil and gas and somewhat to COVID-19. Once our community is given the green light to fully open back up, the staff of Discover Odessa will reach out to groups and associations alluring them to visit, stay and play in our city. It is more important now than ever that we as citizens take pride in where we live and encourage others to check us out.

All the points above bring me back to my point. Get to know Odessa – our wonderful community - and all it has to offer. With the partial re-opening of our city taking place, now would be a great time to do so!

Monica Tschauner

Director of Discover Odessa