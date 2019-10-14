CATES: Bystander CPR is difficult

One of the nurses I work with came to me and told me about an experience he had recently. He had the difficult challenge of performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on someone in a public place. For first responders, that is part of the job—something they have to do all the time, but for those of us who work in the hospital, the uncontrolled environment of a public place is a bit daunting. Add being by yourself without a defibrillator, people, and the other resources that first responders carry with them, the situation can be even more scary. But that doesn’t mean as a healthcare provider you get to walk away—it means you pull up your bootstraps and go help—even though you are scared. What you pray for as you are running toward that person who needs help, is that there is someone else around who knows CPR, and that the facility you are in has an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED).

The American Heart Association recently did a survey that showed only half of people would do CPR if confronted with a situation where their heart stops or they stop breathing (called cardiac or respiratory arrest in medical terms). The other half either don’t know how to do CPR, they fear liability, they fear hurting the victim, or think “someone else will come”. I get the fear—fear is normal in a high stakes, high stress situation. CPR, especially if you are by yourself, is definitely a high stakes, high stress situation. But what if that person who just arrested is the person you love more than anyone in the world? Wouldn’t you pray there were lots of people around that could do CPR? When I was 14, my grandmother suffered a cardiac arrest in a pharmacy. The pharmacist on duty knew CPR and was able to save my grandmother’s life. I got to keep that wonderful lady in my life for several more years because of that pharmacist. He knew CPR and while I am quite sure he was scared, he did it anyway.

Since 2013, Texas has required CPR instruction at least once before graduation for all students’ grades 7 through 12. This is awesome legislation that has greatly increased the numbers of people who know CPR, however, CPR is one of those things where the standards change every few years as we learn more, and regular practice helps you get better at it and makes it less scary. So, the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross both recommend that people renew CPR certification every 2 years. Both the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross can direct you to local classes that are free or have minimal charges on their websites: https://cpr.heart.org/en/find-a-course or https://www.redcross.org/take-a-class. Please learn CPR if you don’t know how. According to the American Heart Association, over 68% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen at home. Knowing CPR could quite literally safe the life of someone you love.

If you are worried about liability, Texas has a very solid Good Samaritan Law. If you are doing CPR for someone in good faith—in other words, in an arrest situation to the best of your ability, Good Samaritan Laws will protect you. Specifically the law states, “A person who in good faith administers emergency care is not liable in civil damages for an act performed during an emergency.” This law is a great thing because it does allow bystanders to go help in an emergency without that fear of liability. There are some exceptions to the Good Samaritan Law: causing harm through negligence, expecting payment for services, if you are at an emergency soliciting business, or if you actions caused the injury in the first place (e.g. a drunk driver who caused a car wreck who gives CPR to the victims).

I will be the first to admit I have a horrible “Bambi Complex”. I hate hurting anyone. I make my husband and kids take spiders outside rather than kill them. I cried the first time I gave a shot because “it hurt” that person. But I will give CPR to someone who needs it—and I have broken ribs in the process—which is an awful feeling. But, I would do it again, every time. A broken rib hurts, but it will heal. Death does not heal. According to the American Heart Association, 45% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest victims survive when bystanders administer CPR. Only 46% of people who need CPR get professional help in time. With cardiac and respiratory arrest, every second matters. The American Heart Association estimates that every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation the chances of that person surviving drop by 7-10%. If a bystander starts CPR before first responders arrive, that persons chances of survival increase dramatically.

Another big piece of the out-of-hospital “Chain of Survival” is the availability of an AED. Studies show that 23% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests are caused by heart rhythms that are “shockable”. In other words, if there was an AED available, and there was a person who knew how to use it, 23% of the cardiac arrests that occur outside the hospital, could be reversed with defibrillation. The way I think of defibrillation is kind of like pressing ctrl+alt+delete on a computer. It resets the bad “program” to the normal “program”. Defibrillation resets a bad/fatal heart rhythm to a normal heart rhythm. As with CPR every second counts with defibrillation. The worst part is knowledge of AED’s and their availability is even worse than CPR. Over 64% of Americans have never seen an AED despite strong recommendations by the Red Cross, the American Heart Association and others that they be available in public spaces. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration strongly encourages all workplaces have an AED because over 10,000 sudden cardiac arrests happen in workplaces every year. Unfortunately, at this time there are no regulations that require AEDs in most work places or public spaces.

As an individual, please consider taking a CPR class. It could literally save the life of someone you love. If you own or manage a business, please consider purchasing an AED and teaching your employees how to use it. If your business interacts with the public, please consider having an AED available in your public areas. AED’s have gotten very smart, they can instruct nearly anyone on their use once someone turns them on. Some now can even talk people through the CPR process. As with most electronic devices, they are getting less expensive all the time—-there are actually a few AED manufacturers that have developed household models because the costs have gotten so reasonable. My hope is that CPR skills and an AED are like a fire extinguisher, you have them but never use them. But like a fire extinguisher, having those could save a life. At your home, at your business, and most importantly, the life of someone you love.