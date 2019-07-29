CATES: 30 million words

I have been in nursing for over 25 years. I have been married to a teacher for just as long.

Between the two of us, we have raised three children, and have gotten to see the results of a great many parenting styles.

While our children as adults are people we’re very proud of, we would never count ourselves as parenting experts. But I do know several things about parenting — first there are far more many good parents out there than there are bad parents.

Second, parenting is not about socio-economic class, or race or any other thing, it’s about loving your kids and wanting the best for them.

Mostly, parenting is constantly learning ways to be a better parent. One of the best things I have learned, I learned, too late for my kids, but I am sharing with other parents, and plan to do with any grandkids I get in the future. That thing is also a very simple thing — it’s to talk you your kids —and talk to them a lot!

Recently, I was exposed to the work of Dana Suskind, M.D.

Dr. Suskind is a cochlear implant surgeon. She noticed in her cochlear implant work that children who are born hearing but in an environment where few words are exchanged, behaved almost identically to those children who were born deaf and the parents did not sign frequently.

That behavior then translated itself to academic difficulty as the child aged. That insight told her that it is not hearing that makes the difference for how these kids perform, it is the language itself —the activation of that part of the brain. With that revelation came her desire to find out exactly what was needed to make a difference in these kids, and what she found was 30 million words.

In her research. Dr. Suskind looked at families, all of which were good parents. They loved their kids, supported their kids, and wanted them to be successful. But what she found was for kids that struggled in school later in life had 30 million fewer words spoken to them between the ages of 0-3 than kids who were more successful in school later.

Speaking to kids — no matter the language, even sign language, makes the difference.

And passive speaking, like TV or a device, is not what makes the difference. It has to be interactive speech. Considering that 85 percent of brain development occurs between ages 0-3, it makes sense that the more kids use their brains actively with language, the more success they have in school later on.

Two other researchers, Betty Hart and Todd Risley, took Dr. Suskind’s work even farther.

They looked at the actual words spoken.

Words in the high number of word families had six times the positive words versus negative words spoken to the kids. Words in the low number of word families had something far more frightening.

Their words were 2 to 1 negative to positive. In other words, the number of words they hear is far less, and most of those words are negative. Again, looking at how the brain develops in those early years, it’s easy to see why those kids can struggle later in life.

The good news is the fix is easy! Increase the number of words that are spoken to the small children in your life — talk about anything and everything, and get them to talk back to you.

Talk all the time. If you are doing laundry, talk about the clothes and sorting the colors, if you are driving talk about the cars and the scenery.

Read to your kids! Ask questions as you talk about things and read so the child gets to interact and learn.

Encourage your kids to use words every day. The words themselves, as long as they are mostly positive, aren’t important. It’s the interaction that is important.

The University of Chicago, in a video about their 30 Million Words Initiative, said “children aren’t born smart, they are made smart — by their parents talking to them.”

Several of our community leaders, along with UTPB’s First 5 program and both hospitals, are looking at starting a 30 Million Words initiative here in Odessa — so we can make sure all of the kids in Odessa are made smart, too. I look forward to sharing more about that project with you in the future.