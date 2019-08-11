  • August 11, 2019

A SHARP LIFE: Covering Sharpnadoes a tough business - Odessa American: Opinions

e-Edition Subscribe

A SHARP LIFE: Covering Sharpnadoes a tough business

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 11, 2019 6:30 am

A SHARP LIFE: Covering Sharpnadoes a tough business By Aaron Sharp Odessa American

Publishing in America was basically invented by the business friendship of Benjamin Franklin and revivalist preacher George Whitfield.

Whitfield would preach his sermons, Franklin would publish them, and people would buy them. The more Whitfield preached, the more Franklin published, and the more people bought. The sermons essentially marketed the books, and the books distributed the sermons. Whitfield got his message out and Franklin made so much money he had enough time to play with kites in thunderstorms and make a name for himself in ways other than publishing.

Nearly 300 years later, things work a little differently for most writers. Now, if you want to write you have to be skilled at social media, but even what that means keeps changing. First there was Facebook, then there was Twitter, now there’s Instagram. And you can’t just put words out there you have to have pictures, and videos, and graphics. If you want to write, prepare to do a lot of not-writing.

The whole thing can be exhausting, but one of the advantages of having four adorable Sharpnadoes is that they can be deputized from time to time to help. With a book coming out in a few months, one of the things that is exciting, but definitely requires some creativity, is the reveal of the book cover.

After spending some time pondering the issue, I decided that a fun way to reveal the cover of my next book was to have a puzzle made of the cover image and to record a video of the kids putting the puzzle together. I gathered the four kids around the table, explained to them what we were doing, hit play on a camera, and stepped back.

After a few seconds the 2-year-old Jedi got upset because we wouldn’t let him eat the pieces, and then the 3-year-old Fashionista didn’t like being told, “That piece doesn’t go there.”

Those two had enough pretty quickly and we were down to the oldest two kids.

They did well, except the 8-year-old Zoologist kept moving the puzzle off-camera.

Thankfully, there was no sound on the video or you would have been able to hear me off camera yelling, “Put it in the middle of the table! It’s off-camera! Put it in the middle of the table!”

In short order, we reached the end of the puzzle which led to a brief standoff because the 6-year-old Ballerina had hidden a piece away so she could be the one to finish the puzzle. Finally, after some negotiations, the puzzle was finished, on-camera, and we had a book-reveal video.

I’m glad that social media is a recent invention. If George Whitfield had to go through this with every book Benjamin Franklin might never have discovered electricity.

Posted in , on Sunday, August 11, 2019 6:30 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
78°
Humidity: 51%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 78°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 76°
Mainly sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.

monday

weather
High 104°/Low 78°
Sunshine. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 104°/Low 75°
A few clouds. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]