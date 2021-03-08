Council to vote on mask ordinance

The Odessa City Council Tuesday is expected to vote to rescind a face covering ordinance approved by the previous city council in November when COVID-19 rates in the city appeared to be skyrocketing. Council will meet virtually at 6 p.m., through the city’s webex system.

A majority of council members indicated during last Tuesday’s work session that they were prepared to do-away with the controversial ordinance.

Mayor Javier Joven said he was ready to return to in-person meetings, which he said gives council and residents more opportunity to interact. He also noted that COVID-19 cases have significantly decreased since November.

“The community has done a great job of masking and social distancing,” Joven said. “I think people should be allowed to take personal responsibility to mask, if they feel like it.”

Council’s decision to revisit the issue comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement last week that he’s lifting the face covering mandate and will be allowing businesses to open up to 100 percent capacity beginning March 10.

City Attorney Natasha Brooks last week told council it still needed to vote to rescind the city’s mask mandate, because that was a local ordinance passed by the former council.

If council does vote to rescind the city’s mask ordinance, residents would no longer be required to wear face coverings at city council meetings after March 10, explained Devin Sanchez, director of communications. Residents would also not be required to wear masks in city buildings.

City Manager Mark Marrero said on Tuesday that city employees will still be required to wear masks when interacting with the public, and in offices where social distance guidelines are difficult to adhere to.

Council tentatively agreed last week that they would continue holding work session meetings virtually.

On Tuesday, council will also consider a $600,000 grant request by the Ellen Noel Art Museum to help pay for a $12 million building renovation and expansion project. The funds would come from a Financial Assistance Grant issued through the Odessa Development Corporation.