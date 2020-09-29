UTPB adjunct professor working toward recycled water device

As a way to conserve water and reduce the freshwater consumed by the oilfield, University of Texas Permian Basin Faculty Associate Adjunct Joshua Swigart has devised a produced water recycling station.

Produced water, Swigart said, is water that is produced as a byproduct during the extraction of oil and natural gas. “Oil and gas reserves usually have saline waters in the same zone or below them. As oil is pumped out over time the water to oil ratio increases and eventually just produces saline water. Also, after frack water is used, it is often disposed of down-hole and lumped in a produced water,” he said.

Fracking is the process of injecting liquid at high pressure into lower strata rocks, so as to force open fractures and extract oil or gas, Swigart said in an email.

The Permian Basin, he said, loses more water than it gains, so Swigart said the community needs to look at ways to maintain the aquifer and groundwater that exists currently.

“ ... A lot of fresh water is consumed by the oilfield, so essentially we need to find a way to reduce that consumption. We’re already having to pipeline water in from many miles away just to meet our city water demands here in Odessa, but there are a great many people that are on well water and we need to make sure they have that resource for the foreseeable future,” Swigart said.

He noted that there has been a big rise in seismic activity in the Permian Basin.

“ This jump has been directly attributed to deep well injection and essentially what causes these earthquakes to occur is when a deep well injection station injects produced water that’s been produced in the petroleum production process. ... We continue to pump produced water down-hole and what it does is it builds up pressure. ... If you have a cup with a straw in it and you blow down the hole, there’s pressure that builds up towards the top of the cup; same thing, you’re pumping that water continuously for years on end so that pressure builds up. Now what happens in areas where there’s already inactive fault zones where we don’t see seismic activity. The fault zones are there, but they’re not active and there’s no actual earthquakes that occur. But what we do is we’re pumping that water down-hole and it causes those fractures, or those fault zones, to become liquefied similar to an air hockey table. When the air hockey table is off, the puck won’t move but if you turn the air hockey table on, or if you add that pressure, ... all of a sudden that fault zone will move and you get earthquakes.”

“ ... Nearly all our seismic activity out here in West Texas is as a result of manmade earthquakes,” Swigart added.

One way to stop, or at least reduce the problem, is the produced recycling station.

“ There are a few out there in the industry. The science is not passed along. They keep it to themselves. If they develop one, they keep it to (themselves),” he said.

The produced water recycling stations Swigart and his team have developed is a multi-stage recycling system that attacks each contaminant individually with the key contaminant of concern being salinity, or salt. Through my process, we eliminate the volatile organic compounds, or at least reduce them to a level that’s allowable,” he said.

The station will be mobile so it can be pulled up to a produced water station.

“ ... You can use the tanks you already have on site and your output tanks, or your storage tanks, will hold the clean water. Your input tanks will hold the produced water. Once it passes through my process, it should meet clean water standards. It won’t be used for potable water. It won’t be used for human consumption, but it should meet these standards so the goal here is to turn around and sell it back to the oilfield ...,” Swigart said.

Produced water station owners are currently making money by disposing of the water. Usually, Swigart said, if you have a produced water station, or you may also have a fresh water station where they sell fresh water, but by putting this all in one they can make money by disposing of their produced water.

“ But (they can) also make more money by reselling that water back to the petroleum industry rather than putting it down-hole. It’s recycled and sent back out to the petroleum industry thereby reducing the constraint on the aquifer because we don’t have to pump that fresh water off the aquifer. We already have clean water and also reducing seismic activity because we’re no longer pumping downhole,” Swigart said.

Swigart said spent about 15 years in the petroleum industry and has a “wide background” in environmental reclamation. He said he’s worked internationally with different consulting firms, but is essentially a contaminant hydrologist.

Cleaning up groundwater is what Swigart said he specializes in.

“ So what I did was I just took it a step further. I took old technologies, but also infused them with new technologies in the industry,” he said.

Currently, Swigart is in the process of writing and submitting grants and looking for local funding sources for the produced recycled water station.

Making the system would cost about $250,000.

A company called Waste 2 Water in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has helped with the development and it’s ready to go into production.

“ I have a team here that’s working on the project, as well.

Swigart said.

Members of his team include Tom Tangen, an engineer and senior project manager for New Fields Inc.; Alexandra Price, a faculty associate adjunct at UTPB; and her husband, Leonardo Gutierrez, controls and automation engineer for Weatherford International.

Tangen said he and Swigart worked together in environmental engineering and consulting in 2011 and 2012. Tangen said Swigart asked him to get involved in the produced water recycling project in a review and advisory capacity.

“ I am happy and excited that Josh got me involved on this project. I think the oil and gas industry must continue to seek out new ideas while continuing to further refine existing proven technologies used to clean up of our water supplies,” Tangen said in an email.

The benefits to the oil and gas industry are simplification of the water decontamination process and the flexibility to treat one type of input stream with the same equipment, both of which should result in reduced costs and wider acceptance within the business, he stated.

Generally, Tangen said he thinks the technology Swigart is working on will provide an approach to produced water decontamination that is both common-sense and flexible enough to handle a wide variety of contamination levels and “throughput requirements, which I expect will appeal to the industry.”

Price said she got involved with the project through UTPB and her work teaching with Swigart through UTPB.

“ I think this project and the evolution of it is critical for the oil and gas industry, as there is a tremendous strain on the local region as a whole from produced water from oil and gas wells,” Price said in an email. “There has been previous journalism covering this regional strain caused by produced water from oil and gas wells, and the negative impacts it has on not only the local aquifer, but also the additional water truck traffic, environmental implications and costs for industry.”

“ I think this is a step is the right direction as far as recycling produced water; water is the Earth’s most precious resource,” she added.

Price said her husband, Leonardo, is working on off shore training.

He is an automation and electronics engineer that has had nine years of experience in the oil and gas industry in five countries. He currently works on projects that automate tools for the field, on and off shore, and specializes in the use of sensors and programming, which is needed for this project.