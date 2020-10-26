  • October 26, 2020

Teacher connects with students - Odessa American: Community

e-Edition Subscribe

Teacher connects with students

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 26, 2020 6:57 pm

Teacher connects with students By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

For Ramon Rivera, it was fitting that he would win the Don Quixote Award for the Felipe Alaniz Outstanding Hispanic Educator.

The award is given by Hispanic Heritage of Odessa. Rivera is a literature teacher at Permian High School. Rivera has been at Permian for 16 years. He also taught briefly at Lee High School in Midland.

Rivera said he was surprised by the recognition.

It was an honor. Usually this award goes to a principal or somebody that has a little more authority. It is an award I was honored to receive, especially because it’s Don Quixote and I’m a literature teacher. ...,” Rivera said.

He told his students they need to be dreamers and follow their dreams, “even if age comes around.”

Rivera is the chair of the Languages Other Than English or LOTE department. He teaches honors and Advanced Placement courses such as Spanish 3 and AP language and culture.

Rivera, who is from Odessa, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Spanish from the University of Texas Permian Basin.

He got involved in the youth ministry at his church and found that education was like a calling for him.

The important thing, he said, is understanding the students, their psychology, their way of being and trying to motivate them to continue their education.

The biggest reward is when I give them advice when they need advice or through the stories that I’m teaching them; the literature,” Rivera said.

He said he reminds students that they can fall, but they always have to get up. When students switch from going on the wrong path to wanting to learn, Rivera said that is the most gratifying part of being an educator.

... When you see that sparkle in their eyes, when they get it, when they grasp that concept that right there is the biggest reward of being an educator,” he said.

Giving students advice and telling them about how to handle things in life is also satisfying to him.

He estimated that he teaches about 150 students in person and virtually.

Rivera is a graduate of Odessa High School. He is involved with the Spanish Club, Hispanic National Honor Society and Communities in Schools.

Being back at school has been rewarding after the shutdown due to COVID-19. It also has gotten him back to a routine that he thinks is good for him and his students.

... Something about the classroom motivates me, as well. My resources are here, everything that I need to get to class and at home I didn’t have that luxury,” Rivera said.

Permian Principal Delesa Styles was pleased with Rivera’s award.

Ramon Rivera is certainly deserving of a prestigious award, such as the Educator of the Year Award for Hispanic Heritage Month. He leads his department by example, and truly ‘walks the talk,’ teaching a full schedule of classes, as well as serving as Department Chair. He is truly an advocate for his colleagues and students and is highly respected by all who know and work with him. Permian High School is very fortunate to have Mr. Rivera as part of our team,” Styles said in an email.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

Posted in , , on Monday, October 26, 2020 6:57 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
30°
Humidity: 90%
Winds: NNE at 19mph
Feels Like: 17°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 34°/Low 27°
Freezing rain. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 32°/Low 28°
Freezing rain likely. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 52°/Low 37°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]