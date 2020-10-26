Teacher connects with students

For Ramon Rivera, it was fitting that he would win the Don Quixote Award for the Felipe Alaniz Outstanding Hispanic Educator.

The award is given by Hispanic Heritage of Odessa. Rivera is a literature teacher at Permian High School. Rivera has been at Permian for 16 years. He also taught briefly at Lee High School in Midland.

Rivera said he was surprised by the recognition.

“ It was an honor. Usually this award goes to a principal or somebody that has a little more authority. It is an award I was honored to receive, especially because it’s Don Quixote and I’m a literature teacher. ...,” Rivera said.

He told his students they need to be dreamers and follow their dreams, “even if age comes around.”

Rivera is the chair of the Languages Other Than English or LOTE department. He teaches honors and Advanced Placement courses such as Spanish 3 and AP language and culture.

Rivera, who is from Odessa, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Spanish from the University of Texas Permian Basin.

He got involved in the youth ministry at his church and found that education was like a calling for him.

The important thing, he said, is understanding the students, their psychology, their way of being and trying to motivate them to continue their education.

“ The biggest reward is when I give them advice when they need advice or through the stories that I’m teaching them; the literature,” Rivera said.

He said he reminds students that they can fall, but they always have to get up. When students switch from going on the wrong path to wanting to learn, Rivera said that is the most gratifying part of being an educator.

“ ... When you see that sparkle in their eyes, when they get it, when they grasp that concept that right there is the biggest reward of being an educator,” he said.

Giving students advice and telling them about how to handle things in life is also satisfying to him.

He estimated that he teaches about 150 students in person and virtually.

Rivera is a graduate of Odessa High School. He is involved with the Spanish Club, Hispanic National Honor Society and Communities in Schools.

Being back at school has been rewarding after the shutdown due to COVID-19. It also has gotten him back to a routine that he thinks is good for him and his students.

“ ... Something about the classroom motivates me, as well. My resources are here, everything that I need to get to class and at home I didn’t have that luxury,” Rivera said.

Permian Principal Delesa Styles was pleased with Rivera’s award.

“ Ramon Rivera is certainly deserving of a prestigious award, such as the Educator of the Year Award for Hispanic Heritage Month. He leads his department by example, and truly ‘walks the talk,’ teaching a full schedule of classes, as well as serving as Department Chair. He is truly an advocate for his colleagues and students and is highly respected by all who know and work with him. Permian High School is very fortunate to have Mr. Rivera as part of our team,” Styles said in an email.