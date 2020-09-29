Suicide prevention Parents should look for warning signs in children

Child and adolescent psychiatrists at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Midland are busier than ever as they help youngsters and parents navigate the world of COVID-19.

Young children and teenagers may be experiencing more anxiety and depression than usual. They may also have thoughts of suicide. September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

Dr. Shailesh “Bobby” Jain, Regional Chair Professor, said they are busier than before. He noted that 40 percent of his office’s clients are children and adolescents.

Dr. Priya Kodi, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellow, said COVID-19 is a driver of anxiety, but she is also seeing a lot of children doing well at school online.

“ So they are actually less anxious in terms of attending school. Anxiety is reduced because they don’t have to actually go to the school, but at the same time a lot of children are cooped up in the house,” Kodi said. “They can’t talk to their friends. They don’t have their friends there. Their friends can’t come visit them at their house …”

Kodi added that making friends and socializing is a challenge for youngsters.

She said adolescents and children are experiencing more depression because they can’t participate in the activities they normally would.

“ ... Everything is restricted, so that's where I think a lot of anxiety is coming from. They always want to go out (but) all they can do is just stay home and play video games,” Kodi said.

If a child was already having anxiety or depression, the current conditions could make it worse.

Dr. Mahamudun Nabi, director of Outpatient Clinics, said parents are under stress as well.

“ I also think parents’ socio-economic status plays a huge role,” Kodi said, “especially during these times. If a family environment is non-nourishing, like Dr. Nabi is saying, if the parent is having underlying mental health issues the kids are getting more impacted from that.”

Nabi said children quickly absorb things from their environment.

“ They can get anxiety from their parent or their primary care giver,” Nabi said.

Watching the 24/7 news cycle on TV can also amp up the anxiety level, as can parents discussing financial difficulties. The parents may be under so much stress that they don’t have enough time to give to their children so everything adds up, he said.

Dr. Geetha Manikkara, psychiatry resident, said talking is a good way to work things out.

“ Actually talking about suicide it decreases the stigma,” Manikkara said. “It helps the person experiencing those thoughts to have some relief, so just asking them how are you coping with things going on? Do you have any thoughts about wanting to hurt yourself, or have you thought about how you would go through with that? Just staying connected — it doesn’t have to be in person. It can be by telephone or by video call or by social media and help them to understand the importance of having a daily routine gives them structure. It gives them motivation and it decreases anxiety to get through the day.”

Manikkara added that exercising and spending less time reading negative news helps. She suggested visiting trusted websites and keeping an eye out for warning signs from children like if they say they’re fed up, or stuck or they don’t feel like living.

She said children also can become more withdrawn, less communicative, give away possessions, become more irritable and not being interested in activities they were interested in before.

Kodi said Manikkara’s point about having a routine is important. She said parents should have firm schedules for their children like making sure they go to bed on time.

“ I would say the younger the kid is, the longer duration for sleep is needed,” Jain said. “A preschool or school age kid needs 9 and 9 1/2 hours of sleep. … It doesn’t change a whole lot, even in adolescence, even though the adolescent will fight going to sleep so I would err on the side of giving them more sleep so between 9 and 9 1/2 hours.”

He said suicide in children is not as rare as people would like to think. There are records of children killing themselves as young as 3 or 4 years old.

“… Suicide tends to run in families and certain kids with a high family history of suicide tend to have a high propensity of hurting themselves …,” Jain said.

He added that suicide has risen among the adolescent population. It peaks again when people are in their 40s and 50s and the rates among white males about age 85 are the highest.

At present, Jain said his office is offering telehealth for individual and group counseling. But as the governor opens up the economy, they will be having in-person appointments.

Some numbers to call are the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255; Translife Hotline: 1-877-565-8860; The Trevor Lifeline (For LGBTQ+): 1-866-488-7386; Centers for Children and Families: 580-7006; UTPB Counseling Clinic: 552-3365; RISE- Family Resiliency Center: 848-6944; and PermiaCare Odessa: 550-1100.