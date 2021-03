The Scripps Regional Spelling Bee is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the old auditorium at Odessa High School.

There is no admission fee and masks are required. The bee will have 10 competitors and the winner qualifies for the national bee.

Chris Bartlett is the pronouncer and Jaime Miller is the organizer.

A limited number of students will be able to compete in the national bee.