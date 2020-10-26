Odessa doctor treats migraines with Botox

For as long as he's been in Odessa, Dr. Mandeep Othee has been providing pain management for patients. One of his newer ventures trends into migraines and headaches.

Othee, who is with MCH ProCare, uses Botox as a prevention tool for migraines. He noted that migraine headaches are very common in American culture.

“ Eleven percent of the population has migraines, which equals to 28 million Americans, which also leads to $13 billion a year of labor costs that are lost each year because of people missing work for the headaches,” Othee said. “It's the seventh leading cause of visits to a primary care physician ...”

To figure out whether a patient has migraines or some other type of headache, they need to see their physician or provider to figure out what the causes of the headaches could be.

“ Some of the causes could be thyroid conditions, diabetes and more serious causes could include tumors, strokes infections in the brain or sinus infections. In order to exclude these other causes, the provider has to order lab work. MRI or CT scans may be ordered, as well, and in the case of infection a spinal tap may need to be done,” Othee said. “As far as how to diagnose, we again rule out the more serious causes first and figure out if the condition is related to migraines or not.”

Othee said the most common way to figure that out is patient history.

“ The most common symptoms are throbbing pulsating headaches, usually at one side of the head. It can go to the eye, go to the back of the head. It can be associated with nausea, vomiting difficulty with light, difficulty with sound, difficulty with concentration. It can also have what we call aura and that precedes the headache. In about 20 percent of the patients, they have aura. What that means is they may see a flash of light … 30 minutes to an hour before the headache starts,” Othee said.

Patients also may have a loss of vision, nausea or vomiting.

“ Those are important things to look at, but only 20 percent of the headache patients who have migraines have the aura associated with them, so basically after we diagnose it we have to find out how to treat this condition. The most common way people treat the condition is take over-the- counter anti-inflammatory medication, which is what most people do. Excedrin Migraine is very commonly used,” Othee said.

Others are ibuprofen, Motrin and Aleve, among others.

Othee said another option is treating the headache as it happens in real time with prescription medication like Imitrex. He added that there are newer ones out there that help with the nausea and light sensitivity, as well as the headache itself.

Ubrelvy is a new medication for headaches. Other medications that may be given to patients are Reglan and Zofran for nausea. Since nausea can be associated with migraines, it might also make the headache better.

He recommended avoiding opioids, or taking them as a last resort because of the side effects and possibility of addiction. Caffeine medications like Fiorcet are addictive as well, he said, and patients can get rebound headaches with those medications.

Anti-seizure and anti-depressants also may work for migraines. Newer options such as Aimovig can be injected by a patient once a month as preventive measure.

“ Those those medications are good for short-term use, but not long-term use. We want to avoid opioids and avoid medications with caffeine in them,” Othee said.

Triggers can be alcohol, spicy food, cheese (older types), MSG, estrogen, oral contraceptives, menstruation cycles and stress.

Botox is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for migraine headaches, Othee said. He administers injections every 12 weeks and it has been successful.

“ We have to maintain that every 12-week period, or (if) we get off that 12-week period the headaches will come back faster than before so the studies have shown every 12 weeks. It’s basically about four times a year,” Othee said.

He administers injections in the forehead above the nose, above the yes, right above the ear. Injections can also be at the back of the head along the muscles on the side of the neck and the trapezius muscles, as examples.

The Botox injections can also be used for muscle spasms, people who have had strokes, brain injuries and cerebral palsy.

“ There is a danger in that you cannot inject it into the nerve itself. You can’t inject it into the blood vessel because that can cause catastrophic situations. Patients could have difficulty breathing, so the provider or the physician doing the procedure has to be well trained and have experience doing these procedures otherwise it can cause serious side effects and that can cause respiratory difficulties …,” Othee said.

A side effect of Botox is it can cause one eyelid to droop.

“ It’s a strong medication,” he said. “It’s got to be done properly and precisely.”

Esther Hoffmann of Odessa is one of Othee’s patients. She said she had tried all the medications for migraines and most of them basically treat seizures.

She’s found that Botox injections are easier than having to take a pill every day. She also didn’t want to take prescription drugs or take the risk of anti-seizure medications.

“ I definitely would recommend trying it. I know that a lot of people have tension headaches, so just being able to relax those muscles so that it doesn't hurt as much is very helpful so I would definitely say if you don’t want to be taking prescription medications, like I didn’t want to, or just have the tension headaches. For whatever reason, I think that it would be awesome just to be able to get relief and it’s instant …,” Hoffmann said.