  • March 17, 2021

Services for Paul Archinal - Odessa American: Obituaries

Services for Paul Archinal

Posted: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 1:08 pm

Services for Paul Archinal

Services for Paul Archinal of Amarillo will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20 at Monterey Baptist Church in Lubbock. Mr. Archinal, 90, passed away February 16.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Cheryl and is survived by his wife of 68 years, Swan Hagler Archinal of Amarillo, daughter Robin Johnson and her husband, Jim, of McKinney; five sons and daughters-in-law: Don and Leigh Ann of Fate, Bill and Karen of Amarillo, Philip and Amy of Lubbock, Jason and Angela of Kingwood, and Chris and Lisa of Katy; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains at cactx.org or the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.

