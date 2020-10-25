Montessori Mastery plans expansion

Because of a need and demand, Montessori Mastery School of Odessa plans to expand with students and renovation.

By next fall, the school will include 3 through 9 year olds. It currently runs from fourth grade through high school with 80 students mainly in the lower grades.

The main reason for the changes is the students, said Randy McGuire, who is co-director of the school with his wife, Gloria. The school, which opened in 2012, went fourth through eighth grade to fill a niche.

The McGuires had a friend, Debra Rainey, who ran Rainey Montessori School.

“ ... She retired three years ago and no one’s ever filled that niche for 3 year olds through 9 year olds ... That’s why we started at fourth because we were a feeder school. After our first year here with just eighth grade, parents said can you please do high school. That’s when we prayed. We’re fully accredited, so we went through high school because it was the right thing to do,” McGuire said.

He added that it hasn’t been easy, but he and Gloria felt they needed to have a response because there was “such a desperate need for this difference in our community.”

The school, which has 80 students total, is located in St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 1415 N. Grandview Ave. McGuire said the church had space the school could use for the younger children so they took up the offer.

“ This was God to us. We had to have a response because there was such a desperate need for this difference in our community. The church had the space and they believed that we should use the space, not just let it sit idle during the week so we opened because of the need that we saw in the community,” he said.

The high school was opened due to parent demand and the same is true for 3 to 9 year olds, he said.

“ We’ll have fully trained Montessori teachers doing the program, still under our direction and guidance. I’m a Montessori trainer, as well as a teacher so I know fully what the early childhood needs to look like, first through third. Personally, I’ve done first grade all the way through eighth grade now. We have the people that will do that, but to be able to do that we need to renovate the church has some areas and then expand the building. We have an architect working on that right now,” McGuire said.

With the renovations, he said, the school can take up to 30 children in each class. He added that there will be a fully trained teacher and full-time aides.

Having more children, McGuire added, will give them more consistency in their grade levels.

Due to COVID-19, McGuire said students attend school in person in the morning or afternoon, but they have a full day of school. Students don’t eat lunch on campus to limit exposure to the virus. As of Oct. 14, they had no COVID cases.

“ It’s not a half day of school. They’re coming in the morning or afternoon. They get instruction; they get assignments. Montessori is set up on the understanding that students really need two to three hours of independent work time to be able to concentrate and do their work and so they know what they’re to be doing,” McGuire said. “They go home and they work and the next day they come back and we review it and do it all over again.”

In high school, there are more virtual students and they have gone to a block schedule.

“ They’re with one teacher on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the other teacher Monday and Wednesday. Friday is a tutoring day and also they do their electives on Fridays. We’re still doing ASL, our American Sign Language, and the instructor comes in live and does it live with some of those that are here, but then does it virtually with the rest of them,” McGuire said.

They do not have theater or field trips this year, but they are offering keyboard and music theory rather than singing because they don’t want to project.

“ We’ve seen a lot of articles about how choir members are getting sick, and so again, we’re taking the path of least resistance and we hope and pray. We’ve tried to eliminate as many opportunities for spreading as we possibly can. The kids seem happy. Morale is good,” he said.

April Claxton, a paraprofessional at Montessori Mastery, said it is a challenge and trial to be back at school. She has two children.

“ But I know here at the Montessori school, compared to public, there’s less fear to me. I brought my children here for that reason. I feel like they have it together here. They have a good schedule set up. They have the split set up. The children know each other personally. If there is an issue, it’s quickly assessed. I feel more at ease than what I would at a public system,” Claxton said.

Seniors Aysa Reeves, Alissa Kiker and Ty Bruner are pleased to be back on campus.

Reeves has been attending Montessori Mastery since halfway through seventh grade.

“I’m very glad to be back at school because online was not very fun for me. I couldn’t grasp the school work as much as I can in person,” Reeves said.

Kiker said being at school is a lot better than being at home.

“ ... I feel like we needed to go socialize,” Kiker said.

Kiker said she has been going to Montessori Mastery since sixth grade.

“ The McGuires helped me a lot with math. I was really behind when I got here. I feel like it’s more hands on than normal school and it helps,” she added.

Bruner, who lives outside of town, said his internet kept going in and out while he tried to learn remotely. He has been at Montessori Mastery since fifth grade.

“ ... It’s better here than being at home sitting in front of a computer all day,” he said.

McGuire added that the school helps prepare students for college work by showing them how to set priorities manage their time. He added that Advancement Via Individual Determination, science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) is built into the curriculum as well.

“... (It’s) not test focused, but well rounded,” McGuire said.