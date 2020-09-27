MATTER OF RECORD
Posted: Sunday, September 27, 2020 1:30 am
MATTER OF RECORD: Sept. 8 to Sept. 25
Odessa American
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
- Sept. 18: Justice Dhasean Hood-Lopez and Samira Vasquez, Kelly William Byrd and Misty Lynn Schmidt, Samatha Chree Robledo and Maria Luisa Rodriguez, Jose Manuel Ibarra and Amanda Dawn Rose, Gilberto Holguin and Janneira Solis Ruiz, Yasmani Gonzalez and Dayana Quintana, Patricio V. Rodriguez and Kellye Dawn Longoria,
- Sept. 21: Bright Enyinna Nzeh and Damaris Caldera, Manuel Alejandro Hernandez and Odalys Danelly Ramirez, Noel Serrano Flores and Yarely Esquivel.
- Sept. 23: Colton Ross Jenkins and Taylor Cathlynn Armstrong, Noah Alexander Fleming and Robin Marian Fonseca, Arthur Andrew Yarbrough and Abigail Ragan Smith, Mauro Barraza Escontrias and Sandra Marie Valdez, Jonathan Javier Rosa and Emely Jacklyn Martinez, Lincoln James Enochis and Jaileigh Marie Gonzales, Jason Hommore Hope and Jasmine Lasha Bradford.
- Sept. 24: Samsadeen Alhaji Issah and Dora Sintim Yabbey.
- Sept. 25: Dominic Jay Garcia and Natalia Armida Ponce.
DIVORCES
- Sept. 8: Jennifer Leanne Gray and Robert Cody Gray.
- Sept. 14: Lisa Cline and Leland C. Cline, Daniel A Granados and Itzzel Zubia Orona, Joseph Robert Hunter and Kelli Joann Hunter, Kimberly M. Kaschak and James Marc Kaschak, Brandon Ray Woodall and Stephanie Dalea Woodall, Victoria Lebeth Hinesl Y and Parker Louis Hinesly.
- Sept. 15: Tibisay Rivas Barreto and Jesus Gonzalez Loya, Margaret Sarah Aleman and Jose Adrain Chapa, Barby Lee Shahan and Russell Vance Shahan, Rosa Elda Vargas and Noe Chavez Beltran, Ralph Edward Gadison and Sabrina Lee Gadison.
- Sept. 18: Dan Oakley Brock and Amanda Love Thompson, Stephen Farnsworth and Lucila R. Farnsworth, Randy Clay Barbour and Malinda Barbour, Stephen Farnsworth and Lucila R. Farnsworth, Randy Clay Barbour and Malinda Barbour, Leroy Greenwood, Jr. and Shadreka Clark.
- Sept. 21: Veronica Traslosheros and Carlos Traslosheros.
- Sept. 22: Linda Marie Longoria and John Chavira Roman, Joseph Justin Carrasco and Jessica Lynn Carrasco, Maria Arceneaux and Zachary Arceneaux.
