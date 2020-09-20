MATTER OF RECORD
Posted: Sunday, September 20, 2020 1:30 am
MATTER OF RECORD: Sept. 11 to Sept. 17
Odessa American
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
- Sept. 11: Tommy Eugene Edwards and Rita Faye Randall, James Truman Keathley Jr. and Alfreda Jean Francis.
- Sept. 14: John David Bass and Casey Nicole Penn, Joshua David Barks and Alethea Ann Ussery.
- Sept. 15: John Lee McClellan and Michelle Renee Homan, Carlos Ivan Flores and Shirley Michelle Velasco, Garen Thomas Mayfield and Kimberly Marie Carrasco, Carlos Jesus Gonzalez and Alexia Duarte, Daniel Ivan Valenzuela and Vanessa Fuentes Vargas, Jorge Corrales and Justina Jasmin Loya, Cory Dwayne Chitty and Alyssa Mercedes Esquibel.
- Sept. 16: Braden Marc Moratto and Michelle Anne Kruse, Gabriel Palacio and Berenice Garcia.
- Sept. 17: Oluwagbemiga Ezekiel Ayoariyo and Oluwanifemi Mary Osuntuyi.
