Man pleads guilty to improper relationship between teacher, student

A 32-year-old man, who worked as a teacher’s aide for Odessa High School in 2018, pleaded guilty Wednesday to improper relationship between educator and student.

Sammy Martinez was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication.

Ector County 161st Judicial District Judge Justin Low approved the deal, while Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

Martinez was arrested on Aug. 8, 2018, and was taken into custody at 11:30 a.m. by Ector County Independent School District Police.

Odessa Police Department reportedly received a sexual assault report on July 15, 2018. It was reported that several inappropriate messages had been sent between Martinez and a 16-year-old male with special needs.

The investigation also discovered there had been a sexual relationship between both subjects, a previous Odessa American article detailed.