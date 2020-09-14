  • September 14, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: Sep.14th

Posted: Monday, September 14, 2020 5:45 am

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on Aug. 18, 2020. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

>> Linda Meza, 30, was indicted on abandon endanger child criminal negligence, state jail felony.

ASSAULT

>> Matthew James Farrier, 36, was indicted on assault impede breathing, third degree felony.

DEADLY CONDUCT

>> Andre Sebastian Herrera, 24, was indicted on deadly conduct, third degree felony.

DWI

>> Angel Muro Sanchez, 61, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> David Ramos Solis, 46, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REGISTER

>> Michael Edward Fuentes, 40, was indicted on fail to comply sex off duty to register life/90 day, second degree felony.

>> Richard Tomas Munguia, 36, was indicted on fail to comply sex off duty to register life/annual, third degree felony.

>> Jacob Adam Joseph Smith, 24, was indicted on fail to comply sex offenders duty to register 10 years, state jail felony.

>> Beau Bryan Walker, 39, was indicted on unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material, state jail felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

>> Jeremiah Aguero, 35, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury (FV), third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Zakary Charles Lowe, 22, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Sidney Shane Neuroth, 23, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Alexandria Owens, 25, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Julio Ramos, 22, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Donavon Ray Ybarra, 25, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

ROBBERY

>> Peter Anthony Armijo, 23, was indicted on aggravated robbery, first degree felony.

THEFT

>> Alejandro P. Aranda, 41, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

>> Chelsie May Ashworth, 35, was indicted on theft property, less than $2,500, two/more previous convictions, state jail felony.

>> Fermin Gomez Jr., 49, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Gabriel Anthony Franco, Jr., 17, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

>> Jesse Lee Lopez, 38, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

VIOLATION/BOND PROTECTION ORDER

>> Arnol Saenz Olivas, 29, was indicted on violation/bond protection order assault/stalk IAT, third degree felony.

