  • August 16, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: July 20, 2020 and Aug. 13, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: July 20, 2020 and Aug. 13, 2020

Posted: Sunday, August 16, 2020 5:45 am

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: July 20, 2020 and Aug. 13, 2020 oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

INDICTMENTS

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on July 20 and Aug. 13. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

July 20, 2020

CREDIT CARD ABUSE

>> Albertico Nicolas Flores, 66, was indicted on credit card abuse, state jail felony.

DWI

>> Rodney Lee McKinley, 55, was indicted on driving while intoxicated third or more, third degree felony.

>> Luis Abraham Tarango, 35, was indicted on driving while intoxicated third or more, third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Andrea Serra, 17, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

ONLINE SOLICITATION

>> Castulo Luna, Jr., 28, was indicted on online solicitation of a minor under 14, second degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Barby Biles Shahan, 47, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Benjamin Oscar Munoz, 23, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

>> Cainan Seth Payne, 23, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Elizabeth Rose Armendariz, 28, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Jimmy Loyd Headrick, Jr., 48, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Joavont Cedell Green, 41, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Luis Armando Aguilar, Jr., 30, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Luis Lona Camacho, 23, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Mary Belle McCallum, 51, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Terik Hassan McCall, 20, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

PROSTITUTION

>> Rhinende Marshall, 38, was indicted on prostitution with third or more, state jail felony.

THEFT

>> Derek Anthony Gandarilla, 18, was indicted on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

>> Guadalupe Hussain Rivera, 52, was indicted on theft property value more than $2,500 with two/more previous convictions, state jail felony.

>> Rito Castro Suniga, 50, was indicted on theft property value more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Clinton Parker Payne, 29, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

AUG. 13, 2020

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

>> Danny Earl Medlock, 39, was indicted on bail jumping and fail to appear felony (F3), third degree felony.

DWI

>> Oscar Valenzuela Diaz, Jr, 49, was indicted on driving while intoxicated third or more, third degree felony.

SECURE EXECUTION DOCUMENT DECEPT

>> Lupita Villalbazo Gonzales, 36, was indicted on secure execution document decept, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

TERRORISTIC THREAT

>> Nia Alexandria Jones, 20, was indicted on terroristic threat causes pecuniary loss of more than $1,500, state jail felony.

THEFT

>> Elizabeth R Graham, 28, was indicted on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Danny Earl Medlock, 39, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

