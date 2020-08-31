  • August 31, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: Aug. 31st - Odessa American: Legal Notices

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: Aug. 31st

Posted: Monday, August 31, 2020 5:45 am

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: Aug. 31st oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on July 27. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

assault

>> Chasity Renee Hernandez, 25, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

>> Isaiah Jordan Williams, 23, was indicted on an assault family/house member impede breathing/circulation, third degree felony.

BURGLARY

>> Kristopher Anderson, 32, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

>> Natalie Velasquez, 21, was indicted on burglary of a habitation, second degree felony.

evading arrest

>> Alan Vidal, 23, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury

>> Henry Daniel Fandey, 18, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury, third degree felony.

possession of a controlled substance

>> Clavel Pena, 30, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Nitzel Arthur Ramirez, 42, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, state jail felony.

unauthorize use of vehicle

>> Nathan Zane Bright, 32, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

unlicensed possession firearm by felon

>> Alejandro P. Aranda, 41, was indicted on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.

