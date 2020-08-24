ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: Aug. 24

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on July 7. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD

Lacy Darlene Howell, 23, was indicted on abandon endanger child, state jail felony.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Michael Lee Brock, 23, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (F2), second degree felony.

Rubby Irene Means, 30, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (F2), second degree felony.

BURGLARY

Renee Reeves, 50, was indicted on burglary of a habitation, second degree felony.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Clifton Holman, 37, was indicted on criminal mischief, state jail felony.

MONEY LAUNDERING

Erick Estrada, 20, was indicted on money laundering, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Joel Arnulfo Salgado, 39, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Manuel Guerrero Hernandez, 35, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Raul Hinojos Hernandez, 44, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Rickey Lee Redman Jr., 25, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

ROBBERY

Ronnie Bailey, 32, was indicted on robbery (F2), second degree felony.

THEFT

Herman Ramirez, 59, was indicted on theft, state jail felony.