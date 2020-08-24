  • August 24, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: Aug. 24 - Odessa American: Legal Notices

e-Edition Subscribe

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: Aug. 24

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, August 24, 2020 5:45 am

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: Aug. 24 oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on July 7. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD

Lacy Darlene Howell, 23, was indicted on abandon endanger child, state jail felony.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Michael Lee Brock, 23, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (F2), second degree felony.

Rubby Irene Means, 30, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (F2), second degree felony.

BURGLARY

Renee Reeves, 50, was indicted on burglary of a habitation, second degree felony.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Clifton Holman, 37, was indicted on criminal mischief, state jail felony.

MONEY LAUNDERING

Erick Estrada, 20, was indicted on money laundering, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Joel Arnulfo Salgado, 39, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Manuel Guerrero Hernandez, 35, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Raul Hinojos Hernandez, 44, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Rickey Lee Redman Jr., 25, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

ROBBERY

Ronnie Bailey, 32, was indicted on robbery (F2), second degree felony.

THEFT

Herman Ramirez, 59, was indicted on theft, state jail felony.

Posted in , on Monday, August 24, 2020 5:45 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
77°
Humidity: 48%
Winds: SSE at 8mph
Feels Like: 77°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 69°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 94°/Low 69°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 96°/Low 70°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]