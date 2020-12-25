Sul Ross names assistant AD

  • December 25, 2020

Posted: Friday, December 25, 2020 3:00 am

ALPINE Sul Ross State University has announced Wyatt Olson will fill the vacant position of Assistant AD for Athletic Compliance and Enrollment Specialist starting January 4, 2021.

Olson most recently served as Graduate Assistant for Marketing and Game Administration at Howard Payne University in Brownwood since August of 2019. His position eventually expanded to Marketing and Engagement in July of that year.

“I am thankful and grateful for this opportunity and I am beyond excited to be a part of the Lobo family!” Olson said.

While at HPU, Olson made it a point of emphasis to work with every department throughout HPU Athletics and to have a wide range of duties in order to gain as much knowledge as possible within the college athletics industry. Something Jim Goodman, Vice President of Finance and Operations and Interim Athletic Director, noticed during the interviews.

“During the interview process and speaking with those that Wyatt worked with and for, it was apparent his commitment to athletics and what he brings to Sul Ross would be a great fit,” Goodman said. “We look forward to Wyatt joining our Lobo athletic family.”

Several of Olson’s tasks at HPU included assisting with donor and alumni relations for the Jacket Century Club. He led, managed and trained Howard Payne University student-workers through game operations and strategies to improve fan engagement. Giving HPU interns and student-workers hands-on knowledge to further their interest within the college athletics industry. Olson also assisted with grant writing, including the NCAA Mental Health Grant. He led the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee in a platform called BelievePerform. This platform helped implement mental health awareness as well as sports psychology for HPU student-athletes.

“Wyatt Olson is a tremendous leader and professional,” Hunter Sims, Director of Athletics at Howard Payne, said. “He embodies great integrity. His service to students is his top priority. He is a rising star in college athletics and will be a great addition to Sul Ross State University.”

A native of Janesville, Wisconsin, Olson played two seasons (2017-18) of collegiate baseball at Niagara University (NU) in New York, part of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) in the NCAA Division I.

“Being able to help inspire student-athletes to grow and become the best individuals they can be in life is the reason why I am working in college athletics,” Olson said. “My time being a student-athlete in college helped mold me into the person I am today. I want to be able to assist student-athletes in getting those great experiences in college and having that same feeling when they graduate from Sul Ross State University.”

He’s currently working towards his master’s in Sport and Wellness Leadership and expects to graduate in the spring of 2021.

