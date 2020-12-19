  • December 19, 2020

Sul Ross names ASC West Player of the Week

Sul Ross names ASC West Player of the Week

Posted: Saturday, December 19, 2020 3:00 am

Posted: Saturday, December 19, 2020 3:00 am

Sul Ross names ASC West Player of the Week

ALPINE Sul Ross senior guard Tristen Licon earned his seventh career ASC West Player of the Week.

The El Paso native averaged 27.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.7 steals per game as the Lobos went 2-1 on the week.

He began the week with a career-high 35 points to go with six rebounds, five steals and five assists in an 89-75 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor on Tuesday. The milestone helped him pass Larry Morales for #4 on the all-time scoring list at Sul Ross.

Licon followed his career-high with 21 points and 10 boards in a 67-63 Wednesday loss at UT Dallas.

He finished the week with a game-high 25 points and moved into third on the career scoring list in Saturday’s 88-63 conference victory at Howard Payne. Licon passed Brandon Harvey and currently sits at 1338 career points. He now looks up to former teammate Caleb Thomasson (1436) for #2 all-time.

For the week, he shot 54.7 percent (29-of-53), 64.3 percent from outside (9-of-14) and was 14-of-14 at the line.

Licon and Lobos are off until the new year when they travel to Belhaven on Jan. 7, 2021 to continue conference play.

Posted in on Saturday, December 19, 2020 3:00 am.

