Sul Ross announces Player of the Year

ALPINE Sophomore Vania Hampton took home ASC West Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, and was joined by several teammates and her head coach in receiving season honors in an announcement made March 23 by the conference office.

Vania Hampton: ASC West Division Player of the Year - ASC West Newcomer of the Year - All-Conference Team - West All-Division First Team

The Austin native helped lead the Lobos to their second tournament appearance in program history. She led the team in several statistical categories, including 13.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. She added 27 assists, 11 blocks and 29 steals while shooting 41.5 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from three-point range and 74.4 percent from the line. Her 9.3 rebounds per game was second in the conference.

Hampton totaled nine double-doubles on the season, including a career-high 30 points with 15 rebounds in a 76-65 win over Howard Payne on Feb. 25.

She played more minutes than anyone else in the conference with 784 and was fourth in minutes per game with 32.7.

Hampton was named ASC West Player of the Week four times during the season. That is the single-season record in program history.

KATIE NOVAK: WEST DIVISION COACH OF THE YEAR

In her fourth season, Katie Novak finished with a 10-14 record in the regular season but went 7-5 in conference for a third place finish in the West Division. It was the highest seed of any women’s team, the most wins in conference, and the best winning percentage in conference in program history.

They defeated Mary Hardin-Baylor for the first time since 2004.

The Lobos went on the road and defeated Howard Payne Lady Jackets in a 75-65 triumph for the first tournament win in program history.

Sully then hosted the remainder of the conference tournament for the first time.

KEONA LOFTIS: WEST ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

The Amarillo native led the Lobos in steals on the season with 37 and was fourth on the team in rebounds with 3.1 per game.

Keona Loftis was ninth in the conference in assists per game with 2.6. Her 67 assists on the season was also a team-high.

She was also 15th in the conference in minutes played with 28.6 per game.

ALEXIS CARMOSINO AND TERESA QUINTANA: HONORABLE MENTION

Alexis Carmosino was second on the Lobos in scoring and rebounding with 11.3 points and 7.4 boards per game.

She tallied five double-doubles on the season and was third in the conference in defensive rebounds per game with 6.3.

Teresa Quintana averaged a third-best 9.2 points per game and shot a team-best 84.8 percent from the free throw line.

She also shot 38.5 percent from three-point range which was good for best on the team and second in the conference.