Palmer awarded Eagle Scout rank

Boy Scout Robert Palmer was awarded his Eagle Scout Rank at an Eagle Court of Honor held by Troop 775 sponsored by the Odessa Downtown Lions Club on Aug. 4.

His project was the construction of a handicap accessible outdoor area for the residents at Desert Haven Retirement Center, 2250 W. 15th St.

The project consisted of the gathering the construction materials and scheduling Boy Scout and JROTC volunteers to install an outdoor concrete surface area, benches for seating and the planting of shade trees.

Robert is a 2007 graduate of Permian High School and plans to attend Texas A&M University to study engineering. He is the son of Charles and Theresa Palmer of Odessa.