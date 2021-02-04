  • February 4, 2021

Palmer awarded Eagle Scout rank - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

Palmer awarded Eagle Scout rank

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 22, 2007 12:00 am

Palmer awarded Eagle Scout rank ODESSA AMERICAN Odessa American

Boy Scout Robert Palmer was awarded his Eagle Scout Rank at an Eagle Court of Honor held by Troop 775 sponsored by the Odessa Downtown Lions Club on Aug. 4.

His project was the construction of a handicap accessible outdoor area for the residents at Desert Haven Retirement Center, 2250 W. 15th St.

The project consisted of the gathering the construction materials and scheduling Boy Scout and JROTC volunteers to install an outdoor concrete surface area, benches for seating and the planting of shade trees.

Robert is a 2007 graduate of Permian High School and plans to attend Texas A&M University to study engineering. He is the son of Charles and Theresa Palmer of Odessa.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 22, 2007 12:00 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
61°
Humidity: 29%
Winds: SW at 13mph
Feels Like: 59°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 83°/Low 57°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 36°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 64°/Low 41°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 66°/Low 39°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]