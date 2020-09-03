  • September 3, 2020

GOOD NEWS: UT regents recognize two UPTB professors

GOOD NEWS: UT regents recognize two UPTB professors

Outstanding Teaching Award winners; each receives $25,000

Posted: Thursday, September 3, 2020 3:15 am

GOOD NEWS: UT regents recognize two UPTB professors Special to the Odessa American Odessa American

The University of Texas System Board of Regents is, once again, recognizing exceptional UT educators who best exemplify excellence, innovation, and commitment to student success. The recipients include two members of the University of Texas Permian Basin faculty.

“Great teachers inspire, motivate, and challenge their students,” UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken said. “We honor these outstanding educators for their service to Texas and Texans.”

Ramiro Bravo and Katelin Barron are among 27 faculty members from all 14 UT academic and health institutions who will be recognized with this honor. Normally, they would be recognized and receive their medallion, certificate, and monetary prize during a Board of Regents meeting. But because of COVID-19, this year UT System plans to release a special video to commemorate the award winners.

Barron is a lecturer in the College of Business. Before becoming a professor, she earned her MBA from UTPB in 2010. Barron said she was truly honored to be nominated for the award as she’s watched fellow faculty members, who she aspires to be like, earn the prestigious award over the years.

“I take an immense amount of pride in helping and assisting students get through their journey here at the University,” Barron said. “I am truly honored to have received this award, but I am more honored that I have the privilege to serve each of my students day in and day out.”

Bravo has been a part of the Falcon family for 11 years and helped develop UTPB’s Engineering program. He’s an associate professor in the College of Engineering.

“I am very pleased and honored by this award and to join past recipients at UTPB. I sincerely thank my colleagues at UTPB and the University of Texas System. This award is not a reflection of my abilities, but of the support I received from my colleagues, my students, my dear family, and especially from my God Jehovah. I am very thankful to all of them.”

“I am so proud of these two educators. They are committed to our University values including student success and serving the region. This award showcases the exceptional talent within our faculty and I am grateful to our regents for acknowledging their work,” Sandra Woodley, UTPB President, said.

Since the Board of Regents established the awards program in 2008, more than $20 million has been presented to over 750 UT educators. Nominees undergo a series of rigorous evaluations by students, peer faculty, and external reviewers. The review panels consider a range of activities and criteria in their evaluations of a candidate’s teaching performance, including classroom expertise, curricula quality, innovative course development, and student learning outcomes.

Posted in on Thursday, September 3, 2020 3:15 am.

