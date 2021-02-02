GOOD NEWS: United Family donates 1,000 pairs of socks to Salvation Army

The United Family will donate 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Odessa and Midland following its ‘Pears for Pairs’ initiative at 2 p.m. today.

With 500 pairs going to each organization, the donation will take place at the United Supermarkets, 2751 N County Road West.

From October through December of 2020, for each purchase of Rainier Fruit pears, a portion of the proceeds went to purchasing socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community.

Thanks to United Family guests and Rainier Fruit, a total of 5,000 pairs of Hanes socks will be donated to charitable organizations in Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene and Wichita Falls.