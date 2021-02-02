  • February 2, 2021

GOOD NEWS: United Family donates 1,000 pairs of socks to Salvation Army - Odessa American: Good News

GOOD NEWS: United Family donates 1,000 pairs of socks to Salvation Army

Posted: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 5:30 am

The United Family will donate 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Odessa and Midland following its ‘Pears for Pairs’ initiative at 2 p.m. today.

With 500 pairs going to each organization, the donation will take place at the United Supermarkets, 2751 N County Road West.

From October through December of 2020, for each purchase of Rainier Fruit pears, a portion of the proceeds went to purchasing socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community.

Thanks to United Family guests and Rainier Fruit, a total of 5,000 pairs of Hanes socks will be donated to charitable organizations in Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene and Wichita Falls.

