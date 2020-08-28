  • August 28, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Two Sul Ross alumni inducted into National Rodeo Hall of Fame - Odessa American: Good News

GOOD NEWS: Two Sul Ross alumni inducted into National Rodeo Hall of Fame

Posted: Friday, August 28, 2020 5:30 am

GOOD NEWS: Two Sul Ross alumni inducted into National Rodeo Hall of Fame

ALPINE Tuff Hedeman and Cody Lambert had their legacies cemented after being inducted in the National Rodeo Hall of Fame. Hedeman and Lambert most notably for Sul Ross were members of the last national championship team for the Lobos back in 1982 and 1983.

Hedeman, El Paso born and West Texas tough, would go on to claim his first title as world champion bull rider in 1986.

A New Mexico transplant, Lambert won the Men’s All-Around at the 1982 NIRA Finals and his saddle bronc career spanned nearly two decades. Some of their further accolades include Lambert placing third in bronc riding in 1982 and Hedeman placing second in bull riding the following year.

They have embraced life both on the saddle and on the sidelines for what has undoubtedly been a lifetime dedicated to the rodeo. Hedeman and Lambert have since returned to Sul Ross to help continue the success of the rodeo program by mentoring several current team members.

Posted in on Friday, August 28, 2020 5:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

