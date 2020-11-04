GOOD NEWS: Texas State Board of Nursing approves BSN program at Sul Ross

ALPINE Sul Ross State University is proud to announce the initial approval by the Texas State Board of Nursing Approval for the opening of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing (BSN) program Oct. 22 in Alpine.

It was a concerted and dedicated effort made by many on the Alpine campus, headed up by Geri Goosen, to ensure this opportunity made its way to the education we provide here at Sul Ross.

This program is a four-year educational endeavor with the first two years focused on successful achievement of required core, departmental, and major courses. Following admission to the nursing program, students will complete the nursing curriculum which prepares graduates to take the examination to become a registered nurse. Students will begin their nursing education in the summer semesters between their sophomore and junior year.

“This is truly a great opportunity to serve our communities along the border region” President Pete Gallego said. “Healthcare has always been a great career choice and I’m thankful to all the folks who helped make this possible” The BSN program will begin welcoming students this coming summer.

Geri Goosen, chair of the BSN Program said, “I’m pleased that SRSU has successfully made the next step in bringing a nursing program to the heart of the Big Bend.”

Student applicants interested in seeking admission or for more information about the BSN program with progress toward completion of core curriculum and departmental requirements may contact Goosen at 830-931-4371 or ggoosen@sulross.edu for additional guidance and information. The charter class of nursing students will begin in June 2021. Sul Ross State University is thrilled to provide another educational option for Alpine and surrounding communities in Southwest Texas — and to be able to allow individuals currently in the health care field to advance their education. The university looks forward to assisting students to become licensed registered nurses.