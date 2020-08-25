  • August 25, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Texas Artist to participate in Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale

GOOD NEWS: Texas Artist to participate in Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale

Posted: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 6:00 am

Teresa Elliott

Teresa Elliott, an American realist painter living and working north of the Big Bend National Park in Alpine, is participating for the first time in the Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale this year. 

The show will be on exhibit through Sept. 13, with the sale taking place Sept. 12 at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Elliott is best known for bovine portraits and figurative paintings immersed in the natural agrarian environment of the Southwest.

She holds a BFA from the University of Kansas and has participated in workshops at Southern Methodist University and the Scottsdale Artists School. Elliott has won numerous awards including best of show at the Night of Artists show at the Briscoe Western Art Museum and the Coors Western Art Exhibit.

Her work can be found in the collections of Nolan Ryan, The Bass Family in Fort Worth, Texas and The National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colo.

The 48th annual Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale offers more than 270 one-of-a-kind paintings and sculpture by the finest contemporary Western artists in the nation and features works ranging from historical subject matter that reflects the early days of the West to more contemporary and impressionistic pieces. Landscapes, wildlife art and illustrative scenes are showcased in this world-class exhibition.

To view the online catalog and learn more about proxy bidding, visit pdw.nationalcowboymuseum.org.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 6:00 am.

