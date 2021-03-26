  • March 26, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Support Mor Badges raises thousands

GOOD NEWS: Support Mor Badges raises thousands

Posted: Friday, March 26, 2021 3:00 am

Odessa American

The Support Mor Badges event held March 20 was a huge success.

The Odessa Police Department raised about $6,000 at the Chick-fil-A on 42nd Street and all three Chick-fil-A locations combined raised approximately $16,000.

Support Mor Badges is part of and helps support the eighth annual Bustin’ for Badges Clay Shoot Fundraiser set for April 15-16 at Windwalker Farms Sporting Clays in Stanton. Bustin’ for Badges benefits local law enforcement (Odessa Police Department, Midland PD, Ector County Sheriff’s Office and Midland CSO) and helps pay for much needed equipment.

Raffle tickets are available for sale for a Polaris Ranger 500 ($9,500 value), a Bergara Premier 6.5 Creedmoor Series Rifle ($1,650 value), and a Primo Oval LG 300 Ceramic Charcoal Grill ($1,160 value).

The raffle tickets are $20 each or 6 tickets for $100. The raffle drawing will take place on April 16 and you do not need to be present to win.

Raffle tickets can still be purchased through April 14 at bustinforbadges.org or by stopping by the OPD Front Desk.

To register for Bustin’ for Badges or for more information, visit bustinforbadges.org or call 432-571-3462.

