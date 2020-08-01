GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross welcomes former Lady Lobo as assistant coach

ALPINE Former Lady Lobo starting pitcher Jackie Gonzalez returns to Sul Ross as assistant softball and volleyball coach.

She will work under her former softball coach Troy Canaba.

“I am excited to have Jackie on staff with us. She is a very hardworking and determined person.”

A four-year starter under Canaba from 2015-2018, Gonzalez improved her record every year, sporting back-to-back 10-win campaigns in her final two seasons as the ace of the staff. Her playing days span both sports as Gonzalez was a two-sport athlete at Montwood High School where she played softball and volleyball.

Now Gonzalez finds herself on familiar turf as assistant to Canaba. Upon graduating in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in biology, she became a graduate assistant for his softball program for the 2019 season. Now presented with the chance to come back, she realizes it’s an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

“I decided to come back to Sul Ross because I love the university and I love Alpine. The opportunity to coach in a program that I was a part of and work with someone who I trust is a blessing,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez most recently served as a volunteer coach at Bowie High School for their softball and volleyball programs this past school year. This will be her first opportunity as a coach at the collegiate level and Canaba credits her experience as a testament to what she brings to the programs.

Gonzalez credits her experience with Canaba as an incredible benefit to her.