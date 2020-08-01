  • August 1, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross welcomes former Lady Lobo as assistant coach - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross welcomes former Lady Lobo as assistant coach

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, August 1, 2020 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross welcomes former Lady Lobo as assistant coach Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

ALPINE Former Lady Lobo starting pitcher Jackie Gonzalez returns to Sul Ross as assistant softball and volleyball coach.

She will work under her former softball coach Troy Canaba.

“I am excited to have Jackie on staff with us. She is a very hardworking and determined person.”

A four-year starter under Canaba from 2015-2018, Gonzalez improved her record every year, sporting back-to-back 10-win campaigns in her final two seasons as the ace of the staff. Her playing days span both sports as Gonzalez was a two-sport athlete at Montwood High School where she played softball and volleyball.

Now Gonzalez finds herself on familiar turf as assistant to Canaba. Upon graduating in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in biology, she became a graduate assistant for his softball program for the 2019 season. Now presented with the chance to come back, she realizes it’s an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

“I decided to come back to Sul Ross because I love the university and I love Alpine. The opportunity to coach in a program that I was a part of and work with someone who I trust is a blessing,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez most recently served as a volunteer coach at Bowie High School for their softball and volleyball programs this past school year. This will be her first opportunity as a coach at the collegiate level and Canaba credits her experience as a testament to what she brings to the programs.

Gonzalez credits her experience with Canaba as an incredible benefit to her.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Saturday, August 1, 2020 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
74°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: SE at 5mph
Feels Like: 74°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 71°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 98°/Low 75°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]