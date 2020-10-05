  • October 5, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross Rodeo team takes honors

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross Rodeo team takes honors

Posted: Monday, October 5, 2020 3:30 am

ALPINE Long caravans of trucks hauling trailers packed with horses, bulls, and goats descended on the S.A.L.E. Arena throughout much of the week (Sept. 24-26) ahead of the 75th Annual Sul Ross NIRA Southwest Region Rodeo.

A total of 16 teams made the journey to Alpine making this year’s contest, by many accounts, the largest collegiate rodeo in history. “This was an exciting weekend.” Sul Ross President Pete Gallego said, “With so many things going on, we were honored to be able to host the first rodeo of the season and make sure that we have a chance to win our 10th team national championship.”

In addition to so many contestants, SRSU hosted many Rodeo Exes for the weekend. ANRS Dean, Bonnie Warnock, PhD said, “It was a huge team effort to make everything come together to make this event happen. And, to top it off, our students put together an outstanding effort”. The stakes were high, and the number of opponents did little to phase this gifted Lobo Rodeo squad led by head coach, C.J. Aragon. After three long days of intense competition, the results were released and it was littered with the SR rodeo team.

Men’s Team: placed second (435 total points).

Women’s Team: T-Second (205 total points).

Bull Riding: Ky Hamilton, second,

Team Roping Header: Lane Cooper, second,

Goat Tying: Hadley Kibbe, second.

Goat Tying: Kaylee Smith, fourth.

Bull Riding: Riley White, fourth.

Saddle Bronc: Brandon Lansford, T-fourth.

Tie Down Roping: Michael Jacobs, fifth.

Steer Wrestling: Cooper Hurt, sixth.

The men’s team were 80 points shy of Western Texas College’s total for first place. The women just 40 points away from Weatherford College to take the top spot. The rookie phenom, Ky Hamilton, was short only 4 points to claim 1st place in bull riding. An event he has been dominating. Considering the extraordinary circumstances and sheer number of competitors, taking 2nd place is nothing to kick dust at. Yet the team remains hungry and driven to move into those top spots in the coming contests.

Posted in on Monday, October 5, 2020 3:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

