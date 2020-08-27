GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross names new senior woman administrator

Head Women’s Basketball Coach Katie Novak assumes the department’s Senior Woman Administrator responsibilities from Sandra Chambers, who has retired from the university after 17 years of dedicated service.

Novak continues in her role as head women’s basketball coach of the Lady Lobos.

“We’re very pleased to have someone the caliber of Katie to serve as our next Senior Woman Administrator,” Athletic Director Jim Goodman said. “She is committed to the welfare of the student-athlete and works hard each and every day to build a culture at Sul Ross to be proud of.”

As Novak enters her fourth year as head coach of the Lady Lobos, she looks forward to taking on this new challenge.

“I am grateful to be given this honor of being the Senior Woman Administrator for Sul Ross,” Novak said. “I consider it a tremendous responsibility to take up this mantle and continue the progress we’ve made offering sports as a way to develop young women. Playing basketball and many other sports throughout my life has given me confidence and opportunities that have shaped who I am today.”

The purpose of the SWA designation is to promote meaningful representation of women in the leadership and management of college sports.

Goodman championed Novak’s talent and ability as a coach and with her student-athletes as she now takes up the mantle of SWA.

“She will be a great advocate for all Lobos student-athletes as SWA. As an AD you look for people with a work ethic that goes beyond the job description and someone you can count on. I’m confident in Coach Novak’s passion for her work and her ability to connect and enrich the student-athlete experience as our SWA.”

Novak and the Lady Lobos were the recipient of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Team Sportsmanship Award in the ASC for the 2018-2019 season.

She has seen several players through her time here at Sul Ross earn conference honors.

She coached the 2019 West Division Newcomer of the Year, Chandre Nunez. Nunez was also a two-time All-West Second Team selection in 2019 and 2020.

Novak saw Makayla Hamilton selected to the West Division All-Defensive Team in 2018.

Maria Maldonado was selected to the All-Freshman Team in 2019 while Jocelyne Roque was a tri-recipient of the West Division Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year award in 2019.

Novak became a certified strength coach with the National Council of Strength and Fitness in August of 2019 and served as coach of the women’s tennis team in 2020.

“I hope to continue to provide a springboard that opens doors for these athletes and gives them a chance to thrive in any environment,” Novak said. “I would also like to thank my Athletic Director, Jim Goodman, for the opportunity to be in a position to help the young women in Sul Ross athletics build character and gain self-assurance in their collegiate athletics experience."