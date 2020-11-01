  • November 1, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross library wins grant to support climate change programs

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross library wins grant to support climate change programs

Posted: Sunday, November 1, 2020 3:00 am

ALPINE Sul Ross State University’s Bryan Wildenthal Memorial Library has been selected as one of 25 U.S. libraries to participate in Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change, an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) that will help libraries engage with their communities in programs and conversations on the climate crisis.

“We are thrilled to be selected from a pool of more than 70 applicants to bring Resilient Communities to our region,” Library Director Betsy Evans said. “We are eager to bring these fact-based, educational programs and dialogues to our community in collaboration with our SRSU Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and community partners like the Alpine Public Library.”

Resilient Communities programming will begin at the Sul Ross Library in November 2020. Culminating in an Earth Day 2021 celebration next April, the library will use their $1,000 cash grant to host programs such as community film screenings and discussions. For more information and a calendar of upcoming library programs, visit https://library.sulross.edu/sustainability.

The Sul Ross Library will soon have a collection of climate change-related DVDs for checkout and will be designated as a Climate Resilient Hub by the organization Communities Responding to Extreme Weather (CREW).

Resilient Communities strives to raise awareness and provide accurate information about the climate change crisis to the public through libraries. The pilot project has been funded by a generous grant from Andrew and Carol Phelps, the parents of a public librarian and a library master’s student.

For more information, visit ala.org.

Posted in on Sunday, November 1, 2020 3:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

