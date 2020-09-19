GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross football finalizes coaching staff

ALPINE Seventh-year head coach John Pearce is set to take the field with an overhauled coaching staff in 2020-2021.
Hirings include new offensive and defensive coordinators and changes to the offensive line, run game, and linebackers.
>> Kevin Canty joined the Lobos as offensive coordinator in February 2020. He brings 14 years of coaching experience to the pack.
He previously served as offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, and interim head coach at Beloit College. Canty coached six all-Midwest Conference and eight Academic All-Conference selections during his time at Beloit from 2017-2019.
Other collegiate coaching stops include coaching the offensive line at Lake Forest College (2009-2011) and Brevard College (2015-2016). He served as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Husson University (2011-2013) and also offensive line coach at The College of St. Scholastica (2008-2009).
Canty has also coached at the high school level. He coached at Jordan High School in Durham, NC as quarterbacks coach and offensive and special teams coordinator from 2016-2017 and was head coach for two seasons at Hampden Academy in Maine from 2013-2015.
Canty got his coaching start after graduating from Wingate College in 2006 when he became the running backs and tight ends coach for two seasons from 2006-2008.
A three-year letterman and All-American at Wingate, Canty started over 30 games at offensive line and was a starter in the East Coast Senior Bowl. The Bulldogs squad posted 23 victories during his time.
>> Brett McMurray was hired as the new defensive coordinator for the Lobos in February of 2020.
He previously served as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at College of the Redwoods for the 2019 season. There he coached All-State safety Calvin Williams, All-Conference defensive lineman Jordan Randal, and All-Conference defensive end Dakota Moore. He got his start in collegiate coaching with Redwoods in 2015 as linebackers coach.
McMurray helped improve the defense in every statistical category from the previous season, starting with a 12-point difference in points per game allowed from 38.2 in 2018 to 26.3 in 2019.
The defense was top 15 in the state in sacks, takeaways, and tackles for loss. They also broke school records for sacks in a game (11) and rushing yards given up in a game (-35).
Before coaching at Redwoods, McMurray spent 2018 at Humboldt State as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. He assisted in all game plan and coaching phases for the defense and second ranked special teams in the conference. He also supported in all aspects of running the football program.
McMurray coached three of the four captains at Humboldt, as well as three linebackers and two special teams players that received All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) accolades.
He spent 2017 as linebackers coach at Southwest Minnesota University, assisting in game planning for defense and special teams. He coached one All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate (NSIC) linebacker, Alex Ney, who was top 10 in the nation at the DII level in both tackles and forced fumbles on the season.
McMurray served as tight ends and fullbacks coach for Bemidji State in 2016. He coached one All-NSIC, halfback Blake Petrich. Bemidji also broke 23 school records during the 2016 season and were ranked in the top 10 in the nation in two offensive categories. They ranked 6th in scoring offense with 46.5 points per game and 5th in total offense after amassing 524.6 yards per game.
McMurray is a two-year letterman at Butte Community College where he played outside linebacker. He helped his team win a national championship in 2008 as a true freshman before transferring to Humboldt State in 2012 to play his final two years for the Lumberjacks.
>> Austin Kiraly joined the pack in July of 2020 as run game coordinator and offensive line coach.
He spent the past three seasons at the junior college level at Butte College in Oroville, CA. There he served as offensive line coach from 2018-2019 and defensive ends coach in 2017.
Kiraly brings a wide range of coaching experience after coaching the throwers for shot put, discus, and hammer at Butte for the 2018 and 2019 track seasons.
Other coaching stints include serving as varsity offensive line coach and offensive coordinator at James Madison Memorial High school in Madison, WI from 2015-2016, a graduate assistant and tight ends coach at University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (UWEC) from 2013-2015, and junior varsity offensive line and defensive line coach at Paradise High School in Paradise, CA from 2007-2008.
Kiraly is a former center for Feather River College, a junior college in Quincy, CA from 2009-2010. He finished his playing career as an offensive lineman at UWEC from 2011-2013.
>> Eric Eisenberg began his first year as linebackers coach at Sul Ross in July of 2020.
He spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator at North Broward Preparatory School in Coconut Creek, Fla.
Eisenberg previously coached collegiately at Humboldt State as assistant defensive backs coach in 2017. There he coached All-GNAC defensive back Davaeon Johnson. During his time at Humboldt, Eisenberg assisted in all game planning for the defense and special teams.
Before Humboldt, he was inside linebackers coach at University of Central Missouri from 2015-2016. The Mules reached the NCAA DII playoffs in 2016 and were in the top 10 in the nation in defensive scores and interception return yards. He also coached All-MIAA linebackers Sam Smith, Austin Miller and Alex Lackey.
Eisenberg also spent time in DI as defensive quality control coach at Florida Atlantic University in 2014.
His coaching career started as a student assistant coach at University of Central Florida from 2011-2014. The Knights won the inaugural American Conference Championship and went on to win the 2014 Fiesta Bowl.
Returning staff includes Billy Jack Ray, who shifts from coaching offensive line and tight ends to running backs.
Zachary Juarez will return as a student assistant and head of equipment.