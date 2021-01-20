  • January 20, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross athlete named ASC Player of the Week

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross athlete named ASC Player of the Week

Posted: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 3:00 am

Odessa American

ALPINE Tristen Licon earned his eighth career Player of the Week honor after being named American Southwest Conference Co-West Player of the Week in an announcement made Jan. 18 by the conference office.

The El Paso native helped lead the Lobos to a pair of conference wins against Hardin-Simmons and McMurry this past Thursday and Saturday at the Gallego Center.

In Jan. 14 contest, Licon scored a career-high 36 points and matched a career-best 14 rebounds in a 77-70 win over the Cowboys.

He followed that performance with a game-high 20 points, a team-high eight rebounds and a game-best four steals in a 73-57 win over the War Hawks.

In the Saturday effort, Licon moved to #2 on Sul Ross’ all-time scoring list, passing former teammate Caleb Thomasson. He currently has 1437 career points and is 288 shy of Sidney Hooper’s all-time mark of 1725.

Licon was previously named Player of the Week earlier this season on Dec. 14.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American

Posted in on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 3:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

