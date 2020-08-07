  • August 7, 2020

GOOD NEWS: STRC awarded $88,000 from local foundation - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: STRC awarded $88,000 from local foundation

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 7, 2020 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: STRC awarded $88,000 from local foundation Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND Starlight Therapeutic Riding Center (STRC), today announced the award of a challenge grant from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation, bringing the non-profit within $100,000 of its $441,000 Phase I capital campaign goal.

STRC Gift Officer, Elizabeth Maybin, said, “We received grants from the FMH Foundation ($150,000) and the Scharbauer Foundation ($100,000) earlier this summer. The Mabee Foundation grant has brought us one step closer to meeting our campaign goal.”

Phase I funds are designated for the construction of an indoor riding arena. Phase II is an additional $150,000 that will cover the renovation of the historic Holt Barn on the property. The updated facility will include the addition of an office, restroom, and multi-purpose space.

Despite the COVID pandemic and the uncharacteristic summer heat, STRC doubled the number of participants who participated in the summer session.

Interim Executive Director Gina Friedman, said, “Our numbers continue to grow, and the expanded facilities will increase our ability to meet our participants’ needs and partner with other organizations in the community without the disruption of unpredictable weather or lack of space.”

STRC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that utilizes therapeutic horsemanship and equine-assisted activities to strengthen physical ability, increase independence, and improve the emotional and mental health of individuals with disabilities.

For more information about STRC or to donate, visit www.starlightmidland.org.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Friday, August 7, 2020 3:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
79°
Humidity: 49%
Winds: S at 16mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 100°/Low 73°
A few clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 98°/Low 73°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 98°/Low 73°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]