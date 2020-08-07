GOOD NEWS: STRC awarded $88,000 from local foundation

MIDLAND Starlight Therapeutic Riding Center (STRC), today announced the award of a challenge grant from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation, bringing the non-profit within $100,000 of its $441,000 Phase I capital campaign goal.

STRC Gift Officer, Elizabeth Maybin, said, “We received grants from the FMH Foundation ($150,000) and the Scharbauer Foundation ($100,000) earlier this summer. The Mabee Foundation grant has brought us one step closer to meeting our campaign goal.”

Phase I funds are designated for the construction of an indoor riding arena. Phase II is an additional $150,000 that will cover the renovation of the historic Holt Barn on the property. The updated facility will include the addition of an office, restroom, and multi-purpose space.

Despite the COVID pandemic and the uncharacteristic summer heat, STRC doubled the number of participants who participated in the summer session.

Interim Executive Director Gina Friedman, said, “Our numbers continue to grow, and the expanded facilities will increase our ability to meet our participants’ needs and partner with other organizations in the community without the disruption of unpredictable weather or lack of space.”

STRC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that utilizes therapeutic horsemanship and equine-assisted activities to strengthen physical ability, increase independence, and improve the emotional and mental health of individuals with disabilities.

For more information about STRC or to donate, visit www.starlightmidland.org.