  • October 24, 2020

GOOD NEWS: SR athletic director accepts extra position - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: SR athletic director accepts extra position

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, October 24, 2020 5:30 am

GOOD NEWS: SR athletic director accepts extra position oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

ALPINE Current Sul Ross Athletic Director Jim Goodman will shift duties after accepting the position of Vice President of Finance and Operations for the University.

Goodman will continue to serve as interim athletic director until a new hire is made for the position.

“While I know I will miss my day-to-day interaction with the coaches and athletics staff, I want to thank President Gallego for his confidence in naming me the VP for Finance and Operations for the University,” Goodman said. “I look forward to this new challenge with great anticipation.”

Goodman came to Sul Ross as its first full-time athletic director in May of 2020 after a career spent in high-level positions in San Antonio’s professional sports world, including stints with the NBA’s Spurs, the Canadian Football League’s Texans, and the Canadian Hockey League’s Iguanas.

Prior to joining Sul Ross, Goodman was Vice President of Development and Distribution at Quarter Moon Productions/City Wide Sports Network in San Antonio.

He served from 2010-2017 as Senior Associate Athletic Director for Promotions, Public Relations, and Broadcasting for The University of Texas at San Antonio.

In that capacity, he led UTSA’s marketing, promotion, advertising, and broadcasting efforts as the Roadrunners were adding a Division I football program.

“We are lucky to have someone of Jim Goodman’s caliber working with us,” Sul Ross President Pete Gallego said. “His business background and experience, combined with his determination and demeanor, make him a perfect fit for Sul Ross. We in the Lobo family are fortunate to have him.”

Posted in on Saturday, October 24, 2020 5:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
41°
Humidity: 63%
Winds: SSE at 3mph
Feels Like: 41°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 56°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 90°/Low 38°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 30s.

monday

weather
High 42°/Low 26°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]