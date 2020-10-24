GOOD NEWS: SR athletic director accepts extra position

Current Sul Ross Athletic Director Jim Goodman will shift duties after accepting the position of Vice President of Finance and Operations for the University.

Goodman will continue to serve as interim athletic director until a new hire is made for the position.

“While I know I will miss my day-to-day interaction with the coaches and athletics staff, I want to thank President Gallego for his confidence in naming me the VP for Finance and Operations for the University,” Goodman said. “I look forward to this new challenge with great anticipation.”

Goodman came to Sul Ross as its first full-time athletic director in May of 2020 after a career spent in high-level positions in San Antonio’s professional sports world, including stints with the NBA’s Spurs, the Canadian Football League’s Texans, and the Canadian Hockey League’s Iguanas.

Prior to joining Sul Ross, Goodman was Vice President of Development and Distribution at Quarter Moon Productions/City Wide Sports Network in San Antonio.

He served from 2010-2017 as Senior Associate Athletic Director for Promotions, Public Relations, and Broadcasting for The University of Texas at San Antonio.

In that capacity, he led UTSA’s marketing, promotion, advertising, and broadcasting efforts as the Roadrunners were adding a Division I football program.

“We are lucky to have someone of Jim Goodman’s caliber working with us,” Sul Ross President Pete Gallego said. “His business background and experience, combined with his determination and demeanor, make him a perfect fit for Sul Ross. We in the Lobo family are fortunate to have him.”