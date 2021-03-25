GOOD NEWS: Spelling Bee is today at OHS

The Scripps Regional Spelling Bee will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today in the old auditorium at Odessa High School.

There is no admission fee and masks are required.

Chris Bartlett is the pronouncer and Jaime Miller is the organizer.

The regional bee winner qualifies to compete in the national bee.

CAMPUS SPELLING BEE WINNERS

Elementary winner Tommy Garcia is a fifth grade student at Compass Academy Charter School. He is the son of Tommy and Mirta Garcia. He likes to play basketball, football and video games.

Secondary winner Bella Carrasco is a seventh grade student at Compass Academy Charter School. She is the daughter of Gerardo and Veronica Carrasco. When she is not busy with school, she likes to play volleyball.

Shijay Sivakumar is a seventh grade student at Bowie Middle School. He is the son of Sivakumar Subramani and Jayanthi Naidu. Shijay likes to read, play basketball and watch football.

Raul Garcia is an eighth grade student at St. John’s Episcopal School. He is the son of Rolando and Amy Garcia. Raul likes to play chess, guitar and video games.

Ajay Gundlapalli is a fifth grade student at Reagan Magnet Elementary School. He is the son of Sai Gundlapalli and Meghana Gillala. He enjoys playing tennis, chess and reading books.

Ayden Hinojos is a fifth grade student Travis Magnet Elementary School. He is the son of Mayra Hinojos and Jose Hinojos. He enjoys playing video games and completing math problems.

Jaynard Quiray is a second grade student at Haley Homeschool. He is the son of Bernard and Jaylyn Quiray. He likes to read books and watch television.

Kanishk Yankarla is an eighth grade student at Nimitz Middle School. He is the son of Venu Yankarla and Kavitha Yankarla. Kanishk likes solving rubix cubes, playing chess and drawing cartoon characters.