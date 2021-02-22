  • February 22, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Sparklight extends relief to Texas communities

GOOD NEWS: Sparklight extends relief to Texas communities

Posted: Monday, February 22, 2021 3:00 am

Odessa American

As nonprofit organizations work to provide food and shelter for Texas residents impacted by Winter Storm Uri, Sparklight, part of the Cable One family of brands, has donated $15,000 along with food and supplies to support relief efforts in the markets it serves.

In Odessa, $3,000 has been donated to the local Salvation Army, which is serving as a warming shelter for residents.

“Our hearts are with the Texas residents who have been impacted by this winter storm,” Julie Laulis, President and CEO, said. “After ensuring our associates and their families are safe, our primary focus will be on restoring service to our customers as quickly as possible following the restoration of local power. We understand how critical connectivity is in times like these and we are committed to keeping our customers and communities connected.”

Commercial power outages and damage from snow and ice may be affecting service for some Sparklight customers. While the company has back-up generators supporting numerous impacted areas, some areas remain inaccessible due to storm debris, downed power lines and icy road conditions. The company will follow local power companies in order to restore service as quickly and as safely as conditions allow.

