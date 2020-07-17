GOOD NEWS: SouthWest Bank named in the best companies to work for in Texas

The statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Texas, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses. Companies across the state entered the two-part survey process that evaluated employee experiences and company’s workplace policies, systems, philosophies, practices, and demographics to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas.

The 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas list is made up of 100 companies. SouthWest Bank ranked nine out of 40 in the medium company category.

“This is the third year we have received this recognition, and we are honored that we continue to be selected. Lately, we have experienced many challenges, and our employees have risen to the occasion. We are fortunate to employ people that are adaptable and are able to fill in wherever there is a need – whether it is in the bank or in the communities we serve. It is our employees that truly make SouthWest Bank one of the best companies to work for in Texas,” Dewey Bryant, CEO of SouthWest Bank, said.

For more information, visit www.southwbank.com.