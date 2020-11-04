  • November 4, 2020

GOOD NEWS: SouthWest Bank named in Best Banks to Work For - Odessa American: Good News

GOOD NEWS: SouthWest Bank named in Best Banks to Work For

Posted: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 3:15 am

SouthWest Bank was recently named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2020.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction.

“One of the critical factors in a bank’s success is how it treats its employees. This year’s list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees’ personal and professional growth,” Alan Kline, editor in chief of American Banker, said.

To determine the Best Banks to Work For, participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics were evaluated. Employee surveys were also conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determined the top banks and the final ranking.

The 2020 Best Banks to Work For list is made up of 85 companies, and SouthWest Bank is ranked 32.

“We are honored to make this list for the third time. This year, we’ve endured some unique challenges, and every time our employees have risen to the occasion. As one of our core values, we’ve always strived to create an environment built on trust. Our employees have always looked out for each other, but especially during this pandemic,” Dewey Bryant, CEO of SouthWest Bank, said. “Even with these challenges, we are proud we have provided a place where people enjoy coming to work.”

The Best Banks to Work For program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. The Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The full results of this year’s program are available at www.americanbanker.com and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

