GOOD NEWS: SouthWest Bank announces promotions and new board members

SouthWest Bank recently promoted employees in various roles and new appointments to the board of directors of SouthWest Bank.

Paul Weaver, a 20 year veteran with SouthWest Bank, has accepted the position of Odessa area president. Weaver is currently the chief lending officer at SouthWest Bank and will continue in this role as well.

Chris Cole has accepted an appointment to SouthWest Bank’s board of directors as a full board member. Cole is currently SouthWest Bank’s chief operations officer and has been employed with SouthWest Bank for eight years.

Amy Martin, SouthWest Bank’s SVP – credit administrator, has accepted an advisory board member position. Martin is a SouthWest Bank employee for 20 years.

Corina Castillo currently serves as SouthWest Bank’s SVP – human resources director and has accepted an advisory board member position. Castillo has been employed with SouthWest Bank for eight years.

Cammie Foreman has been promoted to AVP – commercial lender. Foreman has been employed with SouthWest Bank for nine years and previously served as a senior credit analyst.

Jacqueline Saucedo has been promoted to SBA loan officer. Saucedo has been employed with SouthWest Bank for five years and was previously an SBA loan processor.

“We continuously look at opportunities to promote from within the SouthWest Bank family and are fortunate to have built our staff with high-quality people,” said Dewey Bryant, CEO, in a news release. “We have placed an emphasis on recognizing individuals for their leadership and contributions and we want them to know they are valued. I am confident each of these individuals will make a positive impact in their new roles that will position us well for years to come.”

For more information about SouthWest Bank, visit https://southwest.bank.