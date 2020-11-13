GOOD NEWS: SHARE welcomes new executive director

Jonathan Campbell is the new executive director of SHARE (Sharing Hands A Respite Experience), a local charitable organization working to support family members impacted by disability. Campbell’s tenure began Oct. 12.

“Mr. Campbell is an advocate for people with unique challenges, and we are grateful for his leadership and enthusiasm to forward our cause of caring for families where there are children with special needs” SHARE board member executive search committee chair Katie Marcum says. “No doubt Jonathan will lead SHARE into the next phase of success and continue to bring awareness to inclusion and family support,” current board president, Rev. Mike Morrow said.

“I am grateful and honored to represent families with special needs in the Permian Basin. To learn from, grow with, and serve others is my personal mission, and I look forward to leading this incredible team as SHARE enters its new chapter,” offers Jonathan Campbell.

Campbell comes to the Permian Basin from Austin where he most recently led a charity outreach program empowering teams of individuals into a lifestyle of service. His expertise includes teambuilding, strategic planning, speaking, writing, and community outreach. Campbell is well versed in servant leadership and has experience working to overcome community challenges. His passion is caring for those who need it most.

Campbell, along with his wife and two children are getting acclimated to life in the Permian Basin. Outside of settling in with the team at SHARE, Jonathan enjoys the outdoors, reading, spending time with family, and traveling.

SHARE, a local non-profit dedicated to caring for families who have children with special needs. SHARE provides respite care, counseling, help navigating the medical community, and ongoing caregiver support for parents and siblings.

Visit www.sharewtx.org.