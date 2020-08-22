  • August 22, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Security Bank Ballpark is now Momentum Bank Ballpark

GOOD NEWS: Security Bank Ballpark is now Momentum Bank Ballpark

Name change comes as Security Bank merges with American Momentum Bank

Posted: Saturday, August 22, 2020 3:00 am

MIDLAND Security Bank Ballpark, home to the RockHounds, the Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, is now Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The name change comes after College Station-based American Momentum Bank acquired Security Star Bancshares, Inc. (SSBI), the parent company of Security Bank, in February.

Security Bank assumed the naming rights to the minor league baseball stadium in August 2013 under a 25-year sponsorship agreement. As part of the merger, American Momentum Bank has assumed the rights to this sponsorship and continue the relationship with the team.

“We are excited about the new name of the ballpark, and even more excited to be working with the same team of bankers we have grown to love over the years,” Monty Hoppel, general manager for the RockHounds, Said. “The team has a great relationship with the bank, and we are looking forward to continuing that and welcoming our fans back to the stadium for the 2021 minor league baseball season.”

“Security Bank customers will be pleased to find that the merger with American Momentum Bank has only strengthened our ability to deliver sophisticated banking services and a personalized approach to customers in West Texas,” Jarod Thomas, West Texas President of American Momentum Bank, said. “Outstanding customer service and playing a positive role in our community remains our top priority, and we look forward to welcoming the Midland and surrounding community to Momentum Bank Ballpark next year.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 minor league baseball season was canceled. The RockHounds will resume their regular season schedule in 2021.

For more information, visit www.americanmomentum.bank.

