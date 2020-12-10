GOOD NEWS: Scenic Mountain welcomes new general surgeon

BIG SPRING Scenic Mountain Medical Center recently welcomed general surgeon, Dr. Steve Cox, MD, to the Steward family.

Cox brings more than 35 years of surgical experience and strong patient rapport to the Big Spring community.

“My practice philosophy has always been to provide patients in need of surgery with the best care to achieve excellent outcomes and return them to their optimal health,” Cox said. “I look forward to helping residents of Howard County through all their surgical needs and serving as a resource for them and their loved ones.”

Cox has special surgical training and experience for a variety of conditions including breast disease, thyroid or parathyroid, and skin cancers. His patients will also have access to minimally invasive techniques for general abdominal disorders including gallbladder, appendix, groin hernia, and upper and lower endoscopy.

“Cox will expand access to surgical services in Big Spring and the surrounding areas so our residents can stay local for their general surgery needs” Stacey Brown, President of Scenic Mountain Medical Center, said. We are very excited to have him join our Scenic Mountain Medical Center team.”

Cox is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and completed his residency in General Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso. He earned his medical degree at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center in Lubbock.

Cox is accepting patients at 1501 W. 11th Place, Suite 100 in Big Spring.

Appointments may be scheduled by calling 432-263-6018.