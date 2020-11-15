GOOD NEWS: Pop Spot event benefits the West Texas Food Bank

MIDLAND The Midland Pop Spot is back at it again, bringing a unique shopping experience to Midland. Held at the Barbara and George H.W. Bush Convention center, the event drew record crowds, and raised money for the West Texas Food Bank.

The Pop Spot brings “pop-up” shops from all over the state, and with a nod to a challenging year, the Pop Spot was themed with lemons, and with a twist, told shoppers: “When life gives you lemons, come shop with us!”

The Pop Spot kicked off with a preview party the evening before, where shoppers enjoyed lemon themed cocktails from Rebecca Creek, and a chance to leisurely browse over 30 “pop-up” shops from vendors ranging from home décor to hats! The ticketed preview event was held to benefit the West Texas Food Bank, which received a percentage of the proceeds. The Pop Spot concluded the next day, with over 1,000 shoppers throughout the entire event.

“When co-founder Stacy Grosse and I first came up with the idea for the Pop Spot, we knew we wanted to not only bring something unique to the community, but to also find a way to highlight and support a local non-profit,” said Claire Ramirez, co-founder of the Midland Pop Spot. “The event has grown beyond our wildest expectations, and we are able to bring something truly unique to Midland, and with this last event we were able to donate to the West Texas Food Bank and help provide around 20,000 extra meals to hungry West Texans!”

“The Midland Pop Spot event was so much fun,” said Libby Campbell, Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank. “People are ready to get back to their regular lives, so events like this offer an opportunity to do just that, and their support of the Food Bank is the cherry on top. I am so thankful to Stacy and Claire for bringing such a fun event to Midland, and supporting the West Texas Food Bank!”

The Midland Pop Spot would like to invite everyone to attend the November Pop Spot, which will be the biggest yet, and will be a great way to get your holiday shopping done early!